Two deceased by fire in Canal Del Sol

The death toll in the fire that affected the Sun Channel rose to two on Tuesday night with the death of the master control of the television station, located in the Naco expansion, of the National District.

Is about Jeffrey Isaac Vasquez Holguin, 23 years old. Her death was confirmed by her mother who was in the waiting room of the Armed Forces Central Hospital.

Vásquez Holguin was the burned one who was transferred in a motoconcho to receive medical attention. He was not accounted for in the preliminary report of the Fire Department.

While the first fatality was due to the name of José del Carmen Reyes, a 77-year-old blacksmith who had been performing a “fluke” on television for just a few days.

According to his sister, he was called to paint some iron in the aforementioned channel.

His body was charred, contrary to the other victims, he could not get out of the voracious fire.

As confirmed by the residents of the La Yuca neighborhood of the Naco expansion, three people only identified as: Renzo, Daniel and “Papa” continue to fight for their lives at the Ney Arias Lora Traumatological Hospital.

They said that Daniel is the nephew of the first deceased, both he and Renzo were doing temporary work “fluke” in the channel, while “Dad” is said to be an employee of the channel.