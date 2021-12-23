two defenders are coming, the last ones

Cagliari: two defenders are on the way

After the hard outburst of the sporting director Capozzucca, the Cagliari is ready to revolutionize the squad. To do so, according to the latest market news, the island club should start with defense.

With the farewells of Godin and Caceres, the back department should undergo a profound revolution. Between players followed by Cagliari remains Izzo, whose name had already been combined with the red and blue colors last summer, but also beware of other profiles.

Also pay attention to the name of the young central of Milan Gabbia. While on the left wing, he could go “home” the left-handed Murru.

Among the possible surprises, Cagliari also follows the two young ex Verona players Lovato and Kumbulla for which Stefano Capozucca would make false papers.

Cagliari market: Mazzarri awaits reinforcements

Meanwhile, the coach Walter Mazzarri expects to receive good news as soon as possible. Already at the start of the transfer market, the rossoblù coach hopes to have a central and a full-back at his disposal. Izzo has already worked with the coach in Turin, but in recent seasons his performance has dropped in tone, which is why taking him too (after Godin and Caceres) to relaunch him could be a gamble that Cagliari cannot afford. Lovano and Kumbulla have already played in a three-man defense with Tudor while Gabbia should grapple with a new reality and form.

Transfer market: here is who will leave Cagliari

In a Fantasy Football key, however, it will be important to understand who will leave Cagliari and where will they go. As mentioned, Godin and Caceres are out, but they’re not the only ones. Armored Joao Pedro, despite being practically the only rossoblù, in addition to Nandez, to have a good market, Cragno, Pavoletti, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Deiola and Marin should also be confirmed. Also promoted Grassi and Bellanova, two of the most positive.

In doubt, however, the positions of Pereiro, Dalbert, Keita, Strootman and Oliva who did not convince. A separate discussion, however, deserves Nandez who in the summer received a promise from Giulini for a farewell in January.