two disqualified by the Sports Judge, absent against Napoli

It is from Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that Valter De Maggio reveals in advance the decision of the Sports Judge regarding the disqualification of Bastoni, Inzaghi and Lautaro Martinezthe Argentine striker will be available to us, unlike Bastoni and Simone Inzaghi who were disqualified by the Giudce Sportivo. The defender pays with 2 days, 1, instead, for the coach. Therefore in Napoli-Inter absent Bastoni and Inzaghi suspended, Lautaro Martinez present.

