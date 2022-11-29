Two doctors from Zaragoza, among the most valued Spanish ‘Top Doctors’ in 2022

Top Doctors.es, an online platform to find and contact the best medical specialists in private healthcare, has just released its renowned annual list of the 50 best Spanish doctors and specialists in private medicine.

These awards, which this year celebrate their IX edition, collect the 50 Spanish doctors and specialists in private medicine most voted by the medical group itself throughout the year among the 5,000 votes collected. Voting is based on the following criteria for each doctor: years of experience, national and international training, clinical skills, degree of specialization or positions of responsibility, among others.

All votes are checked against the patient ratingsto ensure that the winners have, in addition to the recognition of their peers, the confirmation by their patients as top-level professionals.

And this year, two medical specialists from Zaragoza have ‘slipped’ onto the list, who have found their place among the best in their profession in Spain. Is about María Ángeles del Buey Salas and Julio Ducons García.

The doctor. María Ángeles del Buey Sayas is a Renowned specialist in ophthalmology in Zaragoza endorsed by a wide trajectory. Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Zaragoza, throughout her career she has stood out for her more than 300 oral communications in national and international congresses, more than 200 teaching activities given, more than a hundred published scientific articles and more than 80 chapters in specialty books.

Combine your care work at the Aravis Clinic with teachingbeing director of courses, associate professor at the University of Zaragoza, directing doctoral theses… She has also been researcher in different projects of national and international research, and belongs to prestigious medical societies, such as the Spanish Society of Ophthalmology or the European Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgeons.

For his part, Dr. Julio Ducons García is a Recognized specialist in the digestive system, with more than 30 years of experience. He is an expert in intragastric balloon, colon cancer, celiac disease, and colonoscopy, as well as being benchmark in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy.

He develops an intense research, teaching and care activity, and has been professor of doctoral courses at the University of Zaragoza related to digestive diseases and principal investigator in various multicenter clinical trials. He is a member of the main scientific societies, including the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

currently is Head of the Digestive System and Endoscopy Unit of the Viamed Montecanal Hospital of Zaragoza, as well as the Sagasta Polyclinic from the same city.

Respond to patients’ questions

“Top Doctors was born in 2013 with the aim of responding to a clear need of patients: know who is the best specialist to turn to when faced with a specific health problem anywhere in the world and at any time of the day. The Top Doctors Awards are a firm reflection of this philosophy, since they recognize the work of these professionals, backed by their unquestionable trajectories, as well as the recognition of patients and fellow professionals”, explains Lorena Bassas, co-founder of Top Doctors.

Top Doctors.es has More than 25 years of experience managing the online reputation of more than 90,000 doctors and specialists in the world. Every year more than 275 million patients use its platform to find and contact the best medical specialists in private healthcare in more than 70 specialties, audited and certified by the most rigorous doctor selection process in the world. “So much so that only 2 out of 10 doctors manage to be part of our medical team,” says Bassas.

This prestigious award recognizes the work of specialists and doctors in the last year, valued by the medical group itself and specialists in each area, in charge of making the nomination through an open survey process addressed to collegiate professionals who want to participate. Likewise, all the doctors that are part of the platform have passed an audit control and have been certified by what is currently the most rigorous doctor selection process in the world, which has more than 25 years of experience.

In the survey, Top Doctors recommends that, together with the professional criteria mentioned above, they take into account when voting that they are doctors they would go to or recommend in the event of their own illness or that of a family member. In this edition, more than 5,000 recommendations from professionals have been collected, of which the 50 most valued have been selected.

The winners have the best scores recognized by patients. Given the importance of comments and ratings, due to their influence on the decision-making of other patients, Top Doctors has implemented a verification system that guarantees the authenticity of the more than 235,000 opinions shared on the platform. Currently patients give a rating of 4.8 out of 5 to doctors. “75% of people consult opinions before making a decision. For this reason, at Top Doctors, we guarantee the authenticity of all opinions and make sure that all comments are real. To do this, we verify the ratings through an authentication system”, says Bassas.