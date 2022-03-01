Two Dominican women on the list of the most powerful women in NY

two policies Dominican have been included in the list of the 100 most powerful women from New York which is published each year by City & State magazine.

These Creoles share this list with personalities such as Governor Kathy Hochul, Alexandría Ocasio-Cortés, Attorney General Letitia James and the former first lady of the city, Chirlane McCray.

In the list entitled “The Power of Diversity: Women 100”, made up of activists, businesswomen, politicians and altruists, only eight Latina women managed to obtain a space.

“The listing recognizes prominent women who wield power throughout the state of New York. Our study looks at how much influence each has, and how they use it to shape the political landscape of New York”, indicated the magazine.

the two women Dominican They are Carmen de la Rosa and Karinés Reyes. Both share the 19th position with Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner.

Carmen de la Rosa is a Dominican born in Samaná, who at a very young age emigrated to New Yorkspecifically Upper Manhattan, where he has lived all his life.

The Dominican twice won the elections for Assemblyman of District 72, which she left vacant after announcing her candidacy as councilor for District 10, a position held for 12 years by Ydanis Rodríguez, who is now the commissioner of the city’s Department of Transportation.

De la Rosa “also played an important role in approving the Excluded Workers Fund, to support undocumented workers in New York”, City & State wrote.

For her part, Karinés Reyes was elected to the Assembly of the state of New York in 2019, and emigrated with his mother to the Bronx county when he was six years old from the Los Minas neighborhood in East Santo Domingo.

She is a nurse by profession, during the pandemic she put aside the state assembly, to start caring for patients affected by COVID-19.

The Dominican sponsored an important piece of legislation that was signed into law this year. It’s the Heroes Act New Yorkwhich requires employers to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

Recently City & State also published the list of the most influential and powerful politicians in NY, where four Dominican politicians managed to enter.

These were Adriano Espaillat, Ydanis Rodríguez, Henry Garrido and Antonio Reynoso.

City & State, is a political journalism organization based in New York. The company publishes a weekly magazine covering politics and government in the city, which is distributed to legislators, county executives, municipalities, the congressional delegation, city council members and other business leaders from around the world. New York.