Two Dominicans and three Venezuelans are arrested with 1.1 tons of cocaine in SPM and Peravia

The Dominican authorities yesterday seized a stash of 700 packages, presumably cocaine, in the midst of an air, sea and land interdiction operation carried out in the San Pedro de Macorís province and another operation seized 400 packages in the Peravia province, totaling 1.1 tons.

Five men were arrested, two in the first and three in the second. The operations were carried out by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), the Dominican Republic Navy, the Air Force, with the support of State intelligence agencies and under the coordination of the Public Ministry.

The first one that ended at dawn on Saturday was in San Pedro de Macorísin a speedboat (Eduardoño type) that were sighted to the south of the coasts of the aforementioned province, intended to introduce an undetermined quantity of drugs into Dominican territory.

The note adds that, immediately, the naval and air units were activated, which began an extensive air, sea and land pursuit operation, which lasted several hours, managing to intercept a boat of about 27 feet in length, where they arrested two men. and seized 24 sacks containing the amount of 700 blocks.

In the joint operation, two outboard motors of 75 horsepower each, 14 jugs of fuel, radio navigation equipment and other evidence were seized. “The occupants of the boat (two Dominicans) arrived on the Dominican coast from South America, as established in the first reports of the investigation, “says the note.

The detainees, who will be identified in a timely manner, are in the custody of the Public Ministry of San Pedro de Macorís to learn about coercive measures in the next few hours, while the investigation is deepened to determine if there are others involved in the present case.

the 400 kilos

In the other action where they seized 400 packages presumably cocaine, in Peravia province, the authorities set up a joint operation by air, sea and land, after receiving reports that several individuals on board a boat intended to introduce a shipment, which according to reports, would have reached Dominican coasts from South America.

Once the chase began, which lasted several hours, anti-narcotics agents and members of the Navy and Air Force intercepted a speedboat (gofast type) south of the coast of the aforementioned province.

When boarding the boat of about 25 feet in length, 16 bags containing 400 packages of the substance that we presume is cocaine were confiscated inside and three men were arrested, all of Venezuelan nationality.

The operation also seized 25 fuel jugs, two GPS, three communication radios, a satellite phone, two outboard motors of 75 horsepower each, a small refrigerator with water and energy drinks, among other evidence.