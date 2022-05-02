Two doses of the same covid dose increase the risk of myocarditis

along the pandemic originated by the coronavirus different have been carried out research that verify the link between the covid vaccines from messenger RNA and the possibility of suffering different inflammations in the heartas can be the myocarditis. According to a large-scale cohort study carried out by different European scientists, it has been found that the risk of myocarditis is higher in men aged 16 to 24 after the second dose of the same coronavirus vaccine, when compared to the fact of do not get vaccinated.

To carry out the research, published in the journal Jamaa total of four cohort studiesbringing together 23,122,522 residents 12 years or older. From here, the study to analyze myocarditis decided to follow up from the December 27, 2020 until verifying the incident myocarditisthe censorship or the final of the study, which was October 5, 2021. The national health records that were analyzed were linked to Denmark, Finland, Norway Y Sweden.

Among the total number of Nordic residents, of which one 81 percent were vaccinated After the study was completed, they identified 1077 incidents of myocarditis Y 1149 pericarditis. Over a period of up to 28 days, time of risk after the date of administration of the first and second dose, in both men and women the second vaccine was linked to a increased risk of myocarditis.

The researchers found that the incidence rates of myocarditis during the non-vaccinated period were 9.7 per 100,000 person-years for mens Y 4.3 per 100,000 person-years for women. On the other hand, among individuals 16 to 24 yearsthe incidence rates were 18.8 per 100,000 person-years for men and 4.4 per 100,000 person-years for women.

Vaccines with messenger RNA generate a higher risk of myocarditis

After the administration of first vaccineThey were observed 105 cases of myocarditis after administration of the dose of BNT162b2 Y 115 cases of myocarditis once inoculated second dose. As far as the coronavirus vaccine is concerned messenger RNAwe observe 15 cases of myocarditis after administration of first dose Y 60 of the second.

By analyzing the incidence rate ratios adjusted that compared the risk periods of 28 days after the first and second dose compared to the non-vaccinated periods, it was found that the highest represented men aged 16 to 24 that they had received the two doses of messenger RNAfrom 9 to 28 cases per 100,000 vaccinated.

The main conclusion highlighted by the study researchers is that the risk from myocarditis associated with vaccination against coronavirus is realso it must be balanced with the benefits of these vaccines as soon as possible to prevent more cases of this heart disease.