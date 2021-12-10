two dossiers inguaiano him, but he remains master of the republican party- Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The former president criticizes old friend Benjamin Netanyahu and fears the investigation into the assault on Congress and his affairs. Meanwhile, however, it raised $ 1.2 billion from institutional investors

from our correspondent

WASHINGTON – The resentment and anger of Donald Trump they don’t even spare old friends like Benjamin Netanyahu. In an interview with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid, the former US president sent a vaffa to Bibi, because he congratulated Joe Biden too soon after winning the 2020 election.

But the real pitfalls come from within. On Thursday, December 9, Trump suffered two blows that should not be underestimated. The first relates to his role in the assault on Capitol Hill. The Washington federal court rejected Trump’s appeal to prevent the House Commission investigating January 6 from acquiring the White House documents relating to those days. The three judges confirmed the first sentence of the District Court, which dates back to 10 November: the papers, now kept by the National Archives, are not the private property of the former president, but belong to the United States and can be made available to Congress, if necessary.

Trump’s lawyers had already predicted that, in the event of an unfavorable outcome, they would take the file to the Supreme Court. Therefore, another delicate step is being prepared, another test for the highest judicial authority in the country. There are six senior magistrates appointed by Republican presidents against three appointed by Democrats. But that does not mean that they will automatically pronounce themselves in favor of Trump. On 12 December 2020, in a dramatic moment for the country, the Supreme Court refused even to consider the Texas appeal to invalidate the elections in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Then there is the other side: the affairs of the Trump Organization. New York State Attorney Letitia James has summoned the former president of imperio (subpoena) to clarify under oath the more opaque aspects of corporate balance sheets. In particular James is investigating asset values ​​that appear to have been inflated to make bank loans easier. But even here the lawyers of The Donald are ready to counter-offensive: they will appeal to the judge to cancel James’s request. The attorney, meanwhile, has decided to withdraw from the race for the post of Governor of the State of New York.

On the political level, however, Trump is increasingly the boss of the Republican party and increasingly central in the conservative world. In recent days, the former American leader has made it known that he has already raised 1.2 billion dollars from institutional investors willing to finance his social platform, called Truth, the truth. a huge amount. Where does it come from? Trumpians speak of institutional investors. The SEC, the financial market supervisory commission, is investigating.

Many hypotheses are made in Washington. One of these calls into question Jared Kushner, a former adviser to the White House. Ivanka Trump’s husband is on the verge of receiving substantial funding from Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Fund. Money that would go to Affinity, a Miami-based business services company. The Fund has $ 450 billion and is controlled by controversial Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, one of the closest interlocutors of the Trump clan.