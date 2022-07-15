Two double degrees in science and medicine require the highest cut-off mark in Galicia

The highest “cut-off” grade in Galicia is recorded in two double science degrees, which exceed 13.5 out of 14. The highest average of the last person who is called to do the enrollment is taken in the first call two double degrees: Mathematics and Physics, with 13,645, and Computer Engineering and Mathematics, with 13,520; as well as Medicine, with 13,050. All correspond to careers at the University of Santiago de Compostela (USC). In the case of Medicine, the Interuniversity Commission of Galicia (CiUG) highlights that a total of 750 aspiring doctors, of the 4,138 who requested it, are called to enroll in this first cut. And of them, up to 947 are Galician.





The double degree in Audiovisual Communication and Journalism at USC (12,942), and the double degree in Early Childhood and Primary Education (12,692) are also among the courses already closed with high cut-off marks. The ones that require the highest grade in this call at the University of A Coruña are the Degree in International Relations (taught at the Ferrol campus), with a 12.5, and three other double degrees: Biology and Chemistry, with a grade of access in this period of 11,870; followed by Business Administration and Law, with 11,865, and Mechanical Engineering and Naval and Ocean Engineering.

The degree in Aerospace Engineering (12,416) from the University of Vigo (UVigo) at the Ourense campus, and also the Degree in Biomedical Engineering from UVigo, are the titles that require the highest access grade at Uvigo. And the pull of double degrees is confirmed in this university: the Joint Programming of Official Teachings (PCO) of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, also from UVigo, registers a cut-off average of 12,220; which is followed by another double degree as a favorite, Biomedical Engineering and Electronic, Industrial and Automatic Engineering.

21,000 applicants

As a novelty this year, a surprising fact was known: a total of 73 degrees have already closed the admission, according to the CiUG announced for the first time. In other words, 40% of the 183 university degrees offered (for a total of 11,677 places offered) would be “complete” if all students complete the registration and enrollment on the dates indicated. In case of being called to enroll in their first preference, the students will have a deadline from today, Friday, July 15, to Monday, July 18. Of course, only those people who have a qualification equal to or higher than that of the last person summoned in each degree may enroll. The number of students who applied to study in the degrees of the Galician university system rises to 21,189 students.

At the Universidade da Coruña, ADE, Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, Audiovisual Communication, Law, Economics, Early Childhood Education, Primary Education, Social Education, Nautical Engineering and Maritime Transport, Technical Architecture, Studies of Architecture, Physiotherapy. Also the degree in Tourism in face-to-face mode (virtual is still open), Science and Data Engineering, Digital Creation, Animation and Videogames, Artificial Intelligence, the open degree Social and Legal Sciences, and the double degrees Biology-Chemistry, Tourism-Science Business, ADE-Law, Spanish-Galician and Portuguese and English-Spanish.

As for the Ferrol Campus, they have closed Industrial Design, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion Industrial Management, International Relations, the open degree in Industrial Engineering and the double degree Mechanical Engineering-Naval and Ocean Engineering.

At the USC, on the campus of the Galician capital, ADE, Audiovisual Communication, Law, Economics, Philosophy, History, History of Art, Spanish Language and Literature, English Language and Literature, Medicine, Early Childhood Education, Education Primary, Labor Relations and Human Resources, Journalism and the double degrees Audiovisual Communication-Journalism, Law-Labor Relations, Computer Engineering-Mathematics, Mathematics-Physics, Chemistry-Physics, Pharmacy-Optics and Early Childhood Education-Primary.

They would already be closed at the UVigo Engineering in Industrial Organization, Law, Mechanical Engineering and in the faculties of Translation and Interpretation of Spanish-English and Spanish-French, in addition to Biomedical Engineering, and the double degrees ADE-Law, Biomedical Engineering-Electronic Engineering Industrial and Automatic Engineering, Biomedical Engineering-Mechanical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering-Industrial and Automatic Electronic Engineering. On the Ourense campus, Geography and History, Aerospace Engineering, International Relations and the double degrees ADE-Law and ADE-Computer Engineering are closed. . On the Pontevedra campus, Audiovisual Communication, Public Administration and Management in the virtual modality (face-to-face is still open) and Advertising and Public Relations.

At the Lugo Campus, no more registrations are accepted for Infant Education, Primary Education and the double degrees in Agricultural Engineering-Forest Engineering and Infant-Primary Education.

Six calls and deadlines

After the ABAU tests in June in a common call, and once the final grades were published, the students had a deadline to apply to study in some of them. In the process of assigning places, the CiUG will make a total of 6 calls.

The first call for enrollment begins today and students have a deadline from July 15 to 18 to formalize it. A second call will be published on July 22 with deadlines from July 23 to 27. The third will be on the 29th, with registration deadlines from July 30 to August 2. The students who attended the ABAU in the extraordinary call will be called between August 4 and 9, with registration deadlines from August 5 to 8 and from August 10 to 11 and September 2 with deadlines between 3 and the 6.