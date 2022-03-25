Two drops of water! Karol G and the tiktoker who could be his TWIN; are identical: PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that today, the singer of Colombian origin, Carol G She is at the peak of her career as one of the greatest exponents of the urban genre.

And it is that at 31 years of age, the singer has been recognized beyond Colombian borders for her impressive songs that have been placed as true feminist anthems.

However, the singer has had to deal in recent months with the shadow of the commitment of her ex-boyfriend, the Puerto Rican singer known as Anuel AAwho is ready to go down the aisle with his new partner.

The star has been in charge of moving forward with her unique career and is ready to embark on her new tour that has already sold out venues in different Latin American countries.

But such has been the fury that the 31-year-old Colombian has raised, which has become an inspiration for thousands of women who do not hesitate for a second to look like the “Bichota”.

The singer has not even expressed her relationship with her double. Photo: IG / karolg

And it is that through TikTok the followers of the interpreter of themes such as “Tusa” and “Mommy” They have stated that an Internet user could well pass for her twin and the resemblance has left everyone with their mouths open.

The tiktoker who is Karol G’s ‘twin’

Everything seems to indicate that the famous video platform has launched a user to stardom for her great resemblance to the “Bichota”, who is not afraid to be seen even with the same look of the Colombian.

The woman has been identified as ‘@yomellamokarolg’ Well, some fans have even confused her with Karol G herself, something that does not bother the young woman in the least.

Although fans have come to the conclusion that it is a relative of the singer, others have assured that there is no link beyond admiration between the fan and the star.

Known on social media as the “double of Karol G”, It already exceeds 120,000 followers on TikTok and just over 750,000 likes, where it is quite active as an imitator of the Colombian.

Despite the fact that there are some comments that assure that it is the same as the star and that they admire how fanatical it is, the negative comments have not been long in coming, because the networks have been quite rude.

And it is that the cyber community has ensured that the young woman does not have her own personality, so she tries to copy the “Bichota” and hang on to her fame to be noticed on networks.

However, until now, the singer has not referred to her double or the impressive resemblance between them, but her followers have not let the moment pass.

