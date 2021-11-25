Two Economic Cryptocurrencies linked to the Metaverse to Invest in today

Cryptocurrency investors are always on the lookout for cheap coins ready to ‘explode’, delivering dream profits. A sort of ‘bet’ and investment, but in this case the cryptocurrencies that are reported in this article are more than a bet, they are among the top choices of cryptocurrencies linked to the Metaverse.

One of the largest play-to-ear platforms

At the top of the list of cheap cryptocurrencies there is Axie Infinity. Axie Infinity (AXS) has built a brand as one of largest play-to-ear platforms in the crypto space (allows players to earn a steady stream of crypto by simply playing the game).

There are several factors why we love Axie Infinity. For starters, he built a brand as one of the best known Metaverse gaming platforms. This is evident in the fact that it has one of the most expensive NFT collections on the market today.

The growing interest in NFT gaming on this platform has seen the AXS price grow by a considerable margin over the past year. Year to date, AXS increased by 10,000%. This makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies related to the 2021 Metaverse, which was not significantly impacted by the entire cryptocurrency market correction in May this year.

With such a massive increase in value, it is natural to ask, it is too late to invest in AXS? We believe No.

We believe Axie Infinity is right in the middle of one of the next big things in the internet revolution, and this is the Metaverse. This gives it plenty of room for long-term growth.

For context, the Metaverse is so big that a big company like Facebook recently renamed Meta. According to company founder Mark Zuckerberg, the rebrand intends to reflect theimportance of the Metaverse for the future of the company.

This has a big advantage which is well reflected on cryptocurrencies related to the Metaverse, such as Axie. Axie Infinity is also attracting the investments needed to further entrench itself in the Metaverse gaming market.

A while ago, the company behind Axie Infinity raised $ 150 million in investments in a Series B funding round. This funding round pushed Axie Infinity’s worth to $ 3 billion. With the capital raised, we expect that Axie Infinity Metaverse offer players an even better experience in the future.

For experts, capitalization and market dominance in the Metaverse are part of the strategic reasons for believing in AXS. Said this, Axie Infinity has its risks. The largest is a saturation of the Metaverse’s play space which could dilute the value of AXS.

That said, with all the hype going on about the Metaverse, the price of AXS may still be too cheap not to buy it.

Axie Infinity Live Chart (AXS)

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

Read also: Do you want to achieve life-changing returns? The Metaverse may offer you the opportunity

Exponential growth with infinite potential

The second cheap cryptocurrency to invest in today is The Sandbox (SAND). Like AXS, The Sandbox is a major player in the rapidly growing space of the Metaverse. Now that Facebook has given people an idea of ​​just how big the Metaverse could be, newcomers to this space have performed exceptionally well.

The Sandbox has so much momentum that it continues to rise even as the rest of the cryptocurrency market goes down. For context, while most altcoins have fallen by an average of 10% over the past 7 days, Sandbox increased by 119% over the same period.

While such rallies are not new to the crypto space, the rise of Sandbox has a fundamental basis. The Sandbox is tapping into one of the hottest markets today, and this is the Metaverse game.

The potential of this market has been boosted by the recent Facebook’s entry into the Metaverse.

The Sandbox is tapping into this space by opening the Metaverse to everyone. Between 29 November and 20 December, The Sandbox will run the Metaverse Alpha. The idea of ​​the Metaverse alpha is to give players the ability to create, own and take part in the Metaverse character from the very beginning of the game.

Looking to the future, this will play a huge role inincrease the value of the sandbox. This is because the characters that players are creating and owning can be sold as NFT in exchange for SAND tokens. With play-to-earn set to become the future of gaming, it’s not hard to see why demand for SAND tokens may continue to grow for many years to come.

Then there is the aspect of brand visibility. While many other Metaverse game projects have entered the market, few have managed to build a brand presence as big as Sandbox.

Sandbox has grown to become one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, and this is good for its growth. This is because it is among the Metaverse platforms that new players and developers will notice when looking for P2E cryptocurrencies.

Aside from that, The Sandbox has some pretty big names as partners, a factor that could play a role in its long-term growth. One of the most famous Sandbox partner is Snoop-Dog, a world-renowned artist with considerable influence on social media.

For a relatively new project like The Sandbox, all of the above factors make it a cheap cryptocurrency to invest in today despite the current price rush.

The Sandbox (SAND) real-time chart

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Read also:

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

Explicit Risk Warning: We accept no liability for any commercial loss or damage due to reliance on information contained within this site, including data, quotes, graphics, and buy / sell signals. Trading on the financial markets is one of the riskiest forms of investment possible. All prices and buy / sell signals are indicative and not suitable for trading purposes, furthermore, they are not provided by an exchange, but rather by market makers, so they may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price. We accept no liability for any commercial losses that may be incurred as a result of using this data. The text shown does not constitute consultancy by Dove Investire nor, even less, an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information contained therein is in the public domain and is considered reliable, but the Dove Investire portal is unable to ensure its accuracy. All information is given in good faith on the basis of available data, but is subject to change without notice at any time after publication. No responsibility is accepted for any information shown in this publication. You are encouraged to rely solely on your own assessments of market conditions when deciding whether to enter into a financial transaction and whether it meets your needs. The decision to carry out any financial transaction is at the sole risk of the recipients of this information.