Two El Paso news anchors make cameos in ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

In 2004, a small film came out day after tomorrow Tore the world apart (no pun intended). For those who live in El Paso, it was amazing to see our hometown on the big screen. Of course this wasn’t the only thing about El Paso shown in the film; Some of our news anchors were also present.

If you need a refresher on the scene that most people know El Paso shows, here you go.

Which El Paso news reporters are in The Day After Tomorrow?

Now you probably noticed two different news anchors from that one scene; A man is holding the ABC 7 microphone and a woman is holding the CBS 4 microphone.

Well they are actually real life newscasters; Robert Holguín, who still works at El Paso Television. I asked Robert if he remembered his time on screen; Sadly he doesn’t have any photos, but he remembers an amazing experience (he even told me he had his own trailer for the movie).

Robert has worked for KVIA and ABC 7 in the past; He now works for KFOX-TV

I think they all also know his amazing interview with Tracy Morgan.

And we can’t forget that female newscaster. That woman was none other than Suzanne Michaels, who worked for KVIA 7 in the 80s and 90s.

Robert was also nice to note that there were other people from El Paso in the movie; His friend Heber Gándara played the role of a Mexican border guard. Also, if you have the film on DVD, if you watch Behind the Scenes, you will find Robert’s old audition for the film. Plus, my own father even appears in the film! If you watch the refugee scene with the helicopter, my father was in the line for food among the people.

I’m sure there are more stories from people who appear in the film, so I’d be very interested to hear more people talking about their experiences day after tomorrow, Many thanks to Robert for telling me about his experience on the film!

