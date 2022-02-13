Two excellent cryptocurrencies capable of leading the recovery

Cryptocurrencies have made huge profits in recent years, and the recent downturn could offer the opportunity to buy the best digital coins at a discount price. But which ones to invest in? We have selected two great cryptocurrencies that have the foundation to drive the recovery.

The cryptocurrency sector has had a difficult start to the year, but investors shouldn’t worry, they should instead keep a long-term perspective because cryptocurrencies have always managed to recover from slumps to reach new all-time highs in the past.

Instead of being frightened by these bearish moves, investors should seize the opportunity to buy the best cryptocurrencies at bargain prices. Among the many options, there are over 15,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today, two excellent cryptocurrencies deserve great attention, Ethereum (ETH) e Polkadot (DOT). According to expert forecasts, these two altcoins appear poised to lead the recovery thanks to their strong brands and innovative applications. These reasons why these are cryptocurrencies to be bought and held forever.

Before continuing to read the article, you should know that you can buy, hold, sell Ethereum, Polkadot and other cryptocurrencies through the platform of eToro Exchange

Buy your crypto with only € 50



Why invest in Ethereum

Coined by Warren Buffett, the Economic Moat describes a company’s ability to maintain competitive advantage to protect its long-term profits against competitors offering similar products or services. For Ethereum, this comes down to first-mover advantage and brand recognition. These factors will help the asset to hold its own in the increasingly competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Launched in 2015, Ethereum was the first blockchain optimized for decentralized application development (dApp). DApps are standalone programs that use self-executing smart contracts to offer services on the blockchain. And they have greatly expanded the use cases of blockchain technology to support things like cryptocurrency exchanges and digital art markets.

But while Ethereum was the first public blockchain to support dApps, it’s no longer necessarily the best, technically.

With a transaction capacity of just 15 per second, it lags behind newer platforms such as Cardano (ADA) e Solana (SOL), which can manage 250 and 50,000 respectively. Said this, Ethereum still dominates the sector, hosting approximately 3,000 of the approximately 4,000 existing dApp projects. He also continues to attract successful projects such as the Shiba Inu token (worth $ 13 billion), which has chosen to rely on Ethereum because it is ‘already secure and established’.

Ethereum’s developers plan to solve its scalability challenges through an update called ‘level of consent‘(renamed from Eth2), which will change its proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism (in which miners solve puzzles to validate transactions) into a faster proof-of-work (POW) system in which miners verify transactions with existing coins.

According to the forecasts on Ethereumthanks to this update the price of the ETH token could reach new highs by the end of 2022. Essentially, analysts expect Ethereum to remain volatile, but its future will be brighter than ever.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

Why invest in Polkadot

Being the 12th largest cryptocurrency (with a market capitalization of nearly $ 19 billion), Polkadot It doesn’t enjoy Ethereum’s trust and brand recognition, but it makes up for it with its own speed and his unique vision of dApp development.

With a transaction capacity of 1,000 per second, Polkadot is significantly faster than Ethereum. And it does this through a technique called sharding, which breaks the blockchain into ‘shard’ to process transactions separately instead of one after the other. This can be thought of as adding more lanes to a one-lane highway. But he doesn’t stop there. Polkadot’s unique architecture also applies to the way it hosts dApp development.

Unlike Ethereum, where dApps are built on the core network, Polkadot’s dApps can be built on its shards (known as parachains). According to the developers, this allows dApp creators to better optimize their designs for specific use cases instead of adopting a one-size-fits-all model.

Polkadot began its first round of parachain auctions in November, which involved selling shards on its blockchain to dApp developers. The first project launched is Moonbeaman Ethereum-compatible smart contract platform capable of sharing data with Ethereum-based dApps and future Parachain Polkadot projects.

This innovative strategy by Polkadot for the development of dApps will bring more and more attention to this token, and it is for this reason that we consider Polkadot a cryptocurrency to buy and keep forever.

Polkadot Real Time Chart (DOT)

Trade Cryptocurrencies with a Regulated Broker

Experts bet on recovery

Cryptocurrencies are an extremely volatile asset class that is not for the faint of heart. But Ethereum and Polkadot can help drive the cryptocurrency rebound.

Ethereum is the best choice for investors looking to retain power due to its first mover advantage and a solid economic moat. The least known Polkadot is a more speculative buycapable of outperforming other digital assets and, thanks to its cutting-edge architecture and unique vision of dApp development, could also lead to long-term success.

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downsidethus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a favorite activity of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do it with a demo account, which many brokers offer for free, such as eToro (see here eToro review).

eToro offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With eToro you can build your ideal crypto wallettrade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the progress of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools.

Don’t trade crypto alone. eToro is more than just a place to trade. Use the award-winning features of social trading to connect with over 20 million users around the world and find the best cryptocurrency traders to copy with CopyTrader ™.

By registering on the eToro website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as being able to count on the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about eToro’s offer, visit the site https://www.etoro.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.