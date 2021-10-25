Two excellent cryptocurrencies to invest in today to keep forever

There are great cryptocurrencies to invest in and hold onto for a long time, but not all of them have the same chance of long-term success; we have selected two, which due to their use cases in the real world, can count on a long road to growth. If you don’t know where to invest, these are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in over the long term.

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has risen more than 200% this year, topping $ 2.5 trillion at the time of this writing. Much of this growth has come from Bitcoin (BTC), which accounts for around 45% of the market, but in the long run, other digital assets such as Cardano (ADA) e Aave (AAVE) could be the best choice as a long-term investment and help drive growth and adoption in this exciting industry. These are the reasons why Cardano and Aave cryptocurrencies seem poised for long-term success.

Buy cryptocurrencies securely with the Italian exchange Crypto Smart



Why invest in Cardano (ADA)

Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform which facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called ADA. The platform allows users to program decentralized applications (dApps). And it has an edge over rival programmable blockchains like Ethereum (ETH) thanks to its greener proof-of-stake mining process called Ouroboros.

Unlike proof-of-work protocols, in which miners leverage thousands of computers to solve complex computational problems to validate transactions (and mint new coins), Ouroboros allows miners to validate transactions based on the number of coins (the bet) that they hold. This system consumes less energy, giving a They card an economic advantage in a world that is increasingly attentive to the environment.

Cardano hosts several dApps, which are peer-to-peer software projects programmed on its blockchain, the computer network in which blocks of encrypted data reside. These include the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Flanoswap and Theos, a marketplace for digital ownership certificates (non-fungible tokens or NFTs) of art, video and music. As these dApps are programmed on Cardano, they will help support the demand for Ada tokens, which will be used to validate transactions.

THE Cardano prices have risen more than 1,100% since the beginning of the year, earning Cardano a market capitalization of around $ 69 billion and making it the fourth largest cryptocurrency. Cardano’s environmentally friendly mining system and ecosystem of dApp profits could help support continued expansion over the long term.

These are the reasons that investing in Cardano (ADA) can be an excellent long-term solution.

In the meantime, we immediately present a solution to start trading cryptocurrencies by operating with a regulation broker, Capixal:

Register on Capixal ;

; Practice with the demo account

Deposit the money into your account;

Search among the instruments Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH) or Shiba Inu (SHIB);

Select the amount, view the exchange rate and implement your strategy.

Read also: Bitcoin, Ethereum or Cardano, where to invest today?

Cardano real-time chart (ADA)

Trade on Cardano (ADA) with a regulated Broker

Why invest in Ave (AAVE)

Cryptocurrencies often rely on The Greater Fool Theory, which means that people buy them and sell them to someone else for a higher price without considering the fundamentals. Resources like Aave reject this narrative by building real-world use cases to encourage adoption.

Unlike Cardano, which is a public blockchain, Aave is an ERC-20 protocol programmed on the Ethereum blockchain. It aims to decentralize consumer finance by allowing people to borrow and lend more than 20 different cryptocurrencies without a central intermediary.

Users deposit digital assets in ‘liquidity pools’ where earn interest. The pools also act as funds that borrowers can draw on, with overfunded loans (borrowers must pay more than 100% of the loan value into other tokens) to reduce risk on the platform. Lenders benefit from the income from their cryptocurrency holdings, while borrowers can cash out their holdings without having to sell.

At a current price of $ 310 per coin, Aave has risen over 500% in the past 12 months, according to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase. Its market capitalization is around $ 4 billion, making it a “little fish” compared to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum, with market values ​​of $ 1.2 trillion and $ 450 billion, respectively.

Live Ave Chart (AAVE)

Trade on Ave (AAVE) with a regulated broker

Where to invest for the long term

Cryptocurrencies are a challenging investment due to all the speculation involved in digital asset valuations. But fundamentally focused investors can mitigate this uncertainty investing in cryptocurrencies that offer tangible value to users. The ecological blockchain Cardano and decentralized finance platform Aave fit the project, which could prepare them for long-term success.

Read also: The Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in to Get High Returns

Find out which are the best cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2021



How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

To invest in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to trade 24 hours a day, even on weekends. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upwards than downwards, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on financial leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Financial leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

To start trading cryptocurrency CFDs, you will need to:

Open an account (With Capixal you only need 250 euros)

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products.

If you trade with CFDs, you don’t need to have a specific cryptocurrency conversion account or wallet. What you need is simply an account with a broker who offers leveraged products. Inform you

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate.

Cryptocurrencies are not affected by all those factors that normally impact traditional currencies. However, it is important to have full knowledge of the market in which you operate. Use a strategy

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success.

Your trading strategy will depend on your goals and preferences. Deciding which strategy is right for you is critical to short- and long-term success. Trade

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall.

Enter the number of contracts for your position, define the closing terms of the position and click on “buy”, if you believe that the value of the virtual currency will increase, or “sell” if you believe it will fall. Close the position

Once you have reached your goal, or if you believe it is better to stop the losses, you can close the position by placing an order opposite to the opening one: if you bought, you must sell, if you sold you must buy.

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the favorite activities of many people who wish to ride the enthusiastic rally of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

Online brokers such as Capixal (see here Capixal review ) provides a series of tools to invest in major markets in a simple and safe way thanks to cutting-edge trading platforms that can be used from any PC or smartphone.

Capixal, an investment platform owned by IFC Investments Cyprus Ltd., authorized to operate by CySEC throughout the European Union.

By registering on the Capixal website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out about Capixal’s offer, visit the website https://www.capixal.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 74 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.