Two-faced bull: why Pjaca and not Praet?

Carlo Quaranta’s grenade bag: here’s who goes up and down after the home match against Empoli, which ended 2-2

This time, fifteen years later, the celebration for Torino’s birthday. In 2006 the grenades faced Empoli on the day of their hundredth birthday, always in the home stadium, and then Comotto with a eurogol in the final allowed the grenades to celebrate the centenary in the best possible way by winning a painful match. Definitely other times, the president Cairo had been at the helm of the association for just a year and still on his honeymoon with the fans, the grenades were the only Turin team in Serie A, the coach was the staid Zaccheroni and the VAR was not not even remotely conceivable. Last Thursday, however, always against Empoli at the “Grande Torino” (in 2006 it was called “Olimpico”) the gift for the 115 years did not arrive and indeed, after playing well, in the final Juric’s team even got risked losing.

More than a game we have witnessed two different games: the first, which lasted half an hour, saw the grenades dominate far and wide with Pobega and Pjaca on the shields and authors of two beautiful goals in a quarter of an hour, an overwhelming supremacy and other opportunities to score even after the double benefit. Then an episode – the expulsion of Singo – gave birth to a completely different match with a Torino transformed in a minute from unleashed Toro to a shy and frightened calf who left the field to his opponents suffering more than due numerical inferiority. An immediate psychological backlash that lasted until the end, perhaps also thanks to the signal given by the bench which immediately attracted a Pjaca in great shape to try to cover up with Vojvoda. A change that has aroused some perplexity given the verve of the Croatian which countered the lackluster performance of the other attacking midfielder suspected for the replacement or that Praet who not only failed to keep the team high but not even to cover Luperto’s continuous advances in the area of ​​his pertinence that brought a goal and a half to Empoli as a dowry.

As far as we know, both Pjaca and Praet are veterans of injuries (we cannot know who is better off), perhaps the choice fell on the former due to a more precarious physical condition but the choice to defend themselves to the bitter end did not pay off although in the end they did. managed to bring home at least a small point. But with those amazing premises of the first half hour, the feeling is not that of a conquest from the heart over the obstacle.

WHO GOES UP:

POBEGA Taurus player and that already says it all. He fights, gives and takes blows, he is enterprising, he throws himself on every ball, sensing before the others what can happen and it is no coincidence that it is thanks to everything that brings the grenade ahead.

PJACA twice he succeeds in the same horizontal play on the edge of the area: the first time Sanabria spoils, the second is a Eurogol. He is called back to the bench on a day of grace, a real shame.

STABLE:

MILINKOVIC – SAVIC he grabs well in his own area every ball coming out high and parries without difficulty central conclusions. Undergoes two goals but without responsibility.

LUKIC he too plays two different games: up to half an hour he wins rebounds and distributes balls forward, then lowers his center of gravity and tries early plays to restart.

VOJVODA enters after the expulsion of Singo to shore up the defense and does not look bad, removing threats and stopping Marchizza. Then he misses a few touches and Parisi suffers.

ZAZA enters the last quarter of an hour and proves to be more effective than Sanabria, at least in the defensive phase. Battle with anyone and this time does not commit naivety.

AINA in the first part of the race he often plays in his parts and, in addition to putting himself in the spotlight, Stojanovic stops high. In the second, however, he does better behind but misses every possible restart.

BREMER is the usual bulwark in the area even if outnumbered he also suffers and touches his own goal at the beginning of the second half. Too bad for that ride with imprecise shot then …

ZIMA he tries to play a shrewd game and manages not to make serious mistakes but is deceived in the episode of the expulsion and on the corner of the first Tuscan goal. So far below expectations.

SANABRIA he has a couple of chances in the first minutes, then he makes more plays than to defend the ball and help the team but in the second half he goes out of the game before he goes off the field.

RINCON inserted too late to try to counter Luperto, however, does not make a significant contribution. Among other things, he risks an own goal and gives away a corner.

GOOD MORNING stops the Empoli strikers well, proposes and is precious on Pjaca’s goal. However, in the air game he suffers a little and La Mantia’s goal is the proof of this.

WHO DESCENDS:

PRAET he too, like Pjaca, is in a condition deficit. Only that he is left on the pitch for the entire match without any jolt or cover: Luperto and Andreazzoli thank him.

SINGLE and to say that up to the crime he had been appreciated especially in the defensive phase with good diagonals and restarts. Then he completely misreads the postponement of Vicar and is naive to intervene behind Di Francesco’s back.