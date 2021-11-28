two fans in the hospital, a policeman was also injured

Some Napoli supporters attacked a bus with Lazio fans on board, escorted by the police. Two fans and a policeman were injured.

The match between Napoli and Lazio did not only record moments of emotion in the memory of Diego Armando Maradona – to which the Fuorigrotta sports facility is now dedicated – who died at the age of 60 on 25 November 2020: unfortunately there are also clashes between the fans of the two teams. Shortly before the start of the match, in fact, some Napoli fans attacked a bus that transported the Lazio fans to the stadium and which, at that moment, was escorted by the police: the clashes occurred in via Terracina, not very far from the sports facility. Two fans were injured and were taken to the San Paolo hospital, which is located on the same street; a foreman of the State Police was also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, the officers seized numerous clubs.

As mentioned, the match against Lazio was an opportunity to officially present the statue dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona, presented a few days ago outside the stadium that bears his name after his death in the presence of the patron of football Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Corrado Ferlaino, who was the president of Napoli of the Pibe de Oro who won two championships. At the stadium, this evening, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA and Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa, were also present to represent the highest institutions of international football. Before the kick-off, at the shout of “Diego, Diego”, the fans present in the stands lit up the stadium only with the torches of their mobile phones, creating a very suggestive atmosphere.