Sports

two fans in the hospital, a policeman was also injured

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read

Some Napoli supporters attacked a bus with Lazio fans on board, escorted by the police. Two fans and a policeman were injured.

Stock image

Stock image

The match between Napoli and Lazio did not only record moments of emotion in the memory of Diego Armando Maradona – to which the Fuorigrotta sports facility is now dedicated – who died at the age of 60 on 25 November 2020: unfortunately there are also clashes between the fans of the two teams. Shortly before the start of the match, in fact, some Napoli fans attacked a bus that transported the Lazio fans to the stadium and which, at that moment, was escorted by the police: the clashes occurred in via Terracina, not very far from the sports facility. Two fans were injured and were taken to the San Paolo hospital, which is located on the same street; a foreman of the State Police was also injured in the clashes. Subsequently, the officers seized numerous clubs.

As mentioned, the match against Lazio was an opportunity to officially present the statue dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona, presented a few days ago outside the stadium that bears his name after his death in the presence of the patron of football Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis and Corrado Ferlaino, who was the president of Napoli of the Pibe de Oro who won two championships. At the stadium, this evening, Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA and Aleksander Ceferin, president of Uefa, were also present to represent the highest institutions of international football. Before the kick-off, at the shout of “Diego, Diego”, the fans present in the stands lit up the stadium only with the torches of their mobile phones, creating a very suggestive atmosphere.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 29 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The penalty for Ibra, the Var not listened to and the red for Theo: Maresca rejected and stopped after Roma-Milan | First page

4 weeks ago

World Cup qualifiers, Spain win in Greece and overtake Sweden

2 weeks ago

Binotto: “We were hoping for something more” – F1 Team – Formula 1

3 weeks ago

summary, scoreboard, slow motion and match report

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button