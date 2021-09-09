two films coming to the Far West!

You have always dreamed of seeing Nicolas Cage in a western? So get ready, because the Hollywood superstar has announced the making of two different films set in Far West.

Over the course of his career Nicolas Cage has practically done it all: from winning an Oscar for Best Actor to starring in low-key direct-to-video films, creating a new acting style and acting himself. himself in The Unbearable Weight Of Talent. But, unbelievably true, he has never acted in a western … until now. In the past few hours, the official announcement that Nicolas Cage signed to star in The Old Way, a western that will see him play Colton Briggs, a former gunfighter who now runs a convenience store and lives a quiet life with his family. This tranquility, however, is wiped out when a gang of outlaws kill his wife in cold blood, and unearth his old sidearm. he will ride with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter.

The actor has revealed that he will realize also a second western, entitled Butcher’s Crossing: “After 43 years in the world of cinema, only now have I been invited to take part in the important and legendary genre of the western, both with The Old Way and with Butcher’s Crossing. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, and I’m excited and inspired by the complex characters of Briggs and Miller. Having a new challenge at 57 is truly galvanizing“.

Loading... Advertisements

Butcher’s Crossing is currently in pre-production, and is described as a frontier epic about a man who, while traversing the Colorado wilderness, decides to join a band of buffalo hunters in a journey that will put his life and sanity at risk. And any film that puts Nicolas Cage’s character’s sanity at risk is always welcome.

For more information, watch the trailer for Prisoners of the Ghostland, the new film with Nicolas Cage directed by the legendary Japanese director Sion Sono.