Two former Cruz Azul players link the victory of the cement workers on the last date

Despite the fact that the new format of Mexican soccer, where up to 12 teams have a chance of qualifying for the Fiesta Grande, has earned hundreds of thousands of critics who consider it unfair, the truth is that It has also had votes in favor thanks to the emotion generated until the last date.

This Clausura 2022 is no exception to the rule and will have emotions on the surface this weekend. And it is that up to this point in the classification, there are 18 teams that will fight for a place in the next round. Of course, this counting all those, like Blue Crosswho already have a sure ticket, at least, to reclassification.

And it is precisely the duel of the cement workers that is raising the most expectations. With a new edition of the Young Classic, those of John Reynoso are bound to win America and expect stumbles Atlas Y Puebla to be able to pass to Liguilla directly. On this date there is also the particularity that two excellent elements will also link a victory by their former team.

Is about Roberto Alvarado and Luis Romo, who are bound to win their matches with Chivas Y Montereyrespectively, in addition to waiting for Cruz Azul’s victory against América and the defeats of Atlas and Puebla to opt for fourth position in the table and enter the Liguilla with a direct ticket.

Blue Cross vs. America: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Cruz Azul and América will meet next Saturday, April 30, within the framework of matchday 17 of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. This duel will start at 9:00 p.m. (local time) from the Azteca Stadium.

