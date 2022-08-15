Two friends, an ax and a brutal death | Candy, a series starring Jessica Biel

Based on the real case of a homicide that occurred in Texas on June 13, 1980, Candy (Star+) is a “domestic horror” series starring two Texan housewives and an axe. Written and directed by Robin Veith and Nick Antosca, it has the appeal of introducing a regular performer of female characters to the borderline sinister: American actress Jessica Biel.

In recent years, with her mixture of ambiguity and candor, she embodied the protagonist of the first (and best) season of The Sinner (with Bill Pullman) and the only season of ultraparanoid limetownwhere she played the role of a journalist obsessed with the case of the disappearance of no less than half a community in an experiment in which the United States government intervened (in that series, Stanley Tucci stood out in the cast, in the role of Uncle by Lia Haddock).

As in those two series, in Candy the center of irradiation is the character of Biel, the Methodist housewife Candace Montgomery, accused of murdering her neighbor and friend (and wife of her lover) Betty Gore with 41 ax blows (twenty-eight to the head). The victim’s last name fits the genre that associates horror with bloody scenes.

Candy Montgomery, known as “the ax murderer”, was thirty years old when she killed Betty Gore (played by Melanie Lynskey), considered a “saint” by one of Candy’s friends for her style of moral superiority and devotion. (questioned at times in the series, such as when he returns an adopted child for his wayward behavior). Married to Pat (Timothy Simons), an electronic engineer, and mother of two boys, Candy’s life revolves around the Lucas Methodist Church in Collin County, Texas.

There she has her group of friends, stands out in a choir, indoctrinates children and practices sports. The series shows the way in which the influence of Candy’s clandestine cultural consumption – who is a passionate reader of soft porn novels – encourages her desire for an extramarital affair. The chosen one is Allan Gore (Pablo Schreiber, another member of a lineage of sexy actors), Betty’s husband. The six-episode series begins on the day of the murder, then goes back in time, when the friendship between the two women is born, and returns to the time of the investigation and trial.

Steve Deffibaugh, the police officer in charge of the investigation –which due to the number of traces left by Candy seems easy to solve–, is played by Biel’s partner in real life: the singer and actor Justin Timberlake, “ugly” with a prosthetic belly, a grotesque mustache and a wig. Speaking to the press, Timberlake joked that he hadn’t been paid much for his performance and that he had enjoyed playing his partner’s adversary. Elisabeth Moss was originally going to be Candy. At the end of the year, HBO Max will premiere another series about her case, love and deathwith Elizabeth Olsen as Candy.

For the painting of the time, the scriptwriters chose audiovisual references. In the episodes filter mentions to The Empire Strikes Back, from the Star Wars saga; a The glowthe Stanley Kubrick film released in the United States on the same day of the murder (with another “crazy axe” in the leading role), the writer John Steinbeck and the series columbuswith Peter Falk.

So yankee that it hurts? Yes. Two friends (or ex-friends) of Candy talk while waiting for the jury’s verdict. “I still say that it was a crime of passion,” reflects one of them. “Don’t you want to love someone on that level?” the other responds. Perhaps Candy Mongomery, who is currently 72 years old, could answer that question.