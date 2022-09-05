Two Game of Thrones Actors You Surely Recognize From Teen Series Skins

Before the youth series that are currently trending like Elite, Merlí, The Society either I neverexisted Skins, one of the best youth series in recent years. He stood out for his characters, his stories and for not being afraid to tell what teenagers went through. And this knew how to make way for these new series aimed at young people and that narrate their experiences.

While many of the stories might seem a bit extreme at times and not something every teen goes through, Skins It focused on the problems of young people and tried to narrate it in the most credible way possible. At the same time, we must not forget that it is a series that aims to entertain and attract viewers. And, despite the fact that its characters are young and it focuses on their problems, this series is enjoyable for both teenagers and adults.

The Skins series was on the air for 7 seasons

This British youth drama marked the career of several actors, getting them to show themselves to the world with their great performances. Then, years later, these would become the best known celebrities in the environment such as Nicholas Holt, Dev Patel, Jack O’Connel and Kaya Scodelario. The series for its part would be a success with critics and with the audience that won two BAFTA awards and has seven seasons. For their part, other actors managed to participate in other great series such as game of Thronesinspired by the series of fantasy novels titled ice songcreated by the American writer George RR Martin.

These are the two actors of Skins appearing in the HBO series, game of Thrones.

Hannah Murray (Cassie/Gilly)

Gilly’s story in the series is very touching. (Source: IMDB)

The British actress, originally from Bristol, Hannah Murray made his acting debut in Skins, with only 18 years. Her role was Cassie Ainsworth and is one of the main characters of the first generation of the series. Cassie could be described as a positive young woman, constantly cheerful, but hiding various psychological problems and eating disorders. Throughout the series we see her always in a good mood and happy, her friends do not seem to notice or are unconcerned about the evils that lie in wait for her like her family problems. In the series she enters into a love relationship with Sid with many complications and ups and downs.

On the other hand, in game of Thrones plays a role with attitudes similar to those of Cassie, in this case she plays Gilly, a young woman who despite everything that happened with her father, maintains a positive spirit about what the future holds for her. Her path crosses with that of the character Sam Tarley in the second season and he will help her escape from her home and the clutches of her father. Together Gilly, her newborn and Sam set out on their way, with the passing of the seasons they end up together.

These two roles are the most important in Hannah Murray’s career, at the moment she has not done many other projects, her last being in 2020.

Joe Depsie (Gendry/Chris Miles)

Gendry at the end of the series will be reunited with a much loved character. (Source: IMDB)

Joe Dempsie interprets Chris Miles, another character who appears from the first season to the third. Chris is a teenager who loves drugs, very irresponsible with school and for his own health. Due to his more rebellious personality he has also had problems with the law. However, he is a charming young man who enjoys spending time with his friends, especially his best friend Cassie, and enjoys taking care of his fish. He strikes up a relationship with Jal, with whom he falls in love, but due to an oversight she ends up pregnant. Jal decides not to continue with the pregnancy and informs Chris of this decision, to which he looks sad. In the second season Chris will have a tragic end.

In the case of game of Thrones interprets Gendry, the bastard of the late King Robert Baratheon. Although he is the son of a king, Gendry does not enjoy the luxuries that this entails since he was never recognized by his father, so in the first season we see him as a blacksmith’s apprentice in King’s Landing. However, shortly after he is recruited by The Night’s Watch along with Arya, who must escape from the Lannisters. This character appeared from the first season to the third and returned to the series in the seventh and eighth.

This actor is also recognized for these two roles mainly, he has also participated in the 2022 series Do you know who he is? and in Deep State.

