Two games behind closed doors, one outside of San Pedro Sula and he will be able to use Morazán again

2022-04-13

good news for Royal Spain. After the severe punishment applied by the Disciplinary Commission for the violent incidents that took place in the classic against Marathon disputed in the Morazán stadium, the legal department of the aurinegro club headed by its lawyer and secretary Paolo Alvarado Suarez, She appealed the sanction to the Appeals Commission, which declared her “in place.”

This sports legal entity has decided that instead of disputing four games behind closed doors is reduced to only two meetings and a third that can be done with the public, but on a court outside of San Pedro Sula.

The aurinegra leadership had planned to do it in the stadium Ruben Deras of Choloma where they have already done the inspections. This third meeting should be unbarred by both the home club and the visitor.

The duels they will play without public are before Olimpia and Victoriaagainst Vida on an alternate court outside the city and then the final stage of the championship with fans at the Morazan.