Two games behind closed doors, one outside of San Pedro Sula and he will be able to use Morazán again
2022-04-13
good news for Royal Spain. After the severe punishment applied by the Disciplinary Commission for the violent incidents that took place in the classic against Marathon disputed in the Morazán stadium, the legal department of the aurinegro club headed by its lawyer and secretary Paolo Alvarado Suarez, She appealed the sanction to the Appeals Commission, which declared her “in place.”
This sports legal entity has decided that instead of disputing four games behind closed doors is reduced to only two meetings and a third that can be done with the public, but on a court outside of San Pedro Sula.
The aurinegra leadership had planned to do it in the stadium Ruben Deras of Choloma where they have already done the inspections. This third meeting should be unbarred by both the home club and the visitor.
The duels they will play without public are before Olimpia and Victoriaagainst Vida on an alternate court outside the city and then the final stage of the championship with fans at the Morazan.
Another good news is that the Appeals Commission has decided that in this championship the Machine can continue to use the Morazán stadium that initially had been vetoed for the rest of the Clausura, however with this new resolution said Commission only indicated the punishment is two games without an audience so for the final stage of the championship it can continue to be used.
WARNING OF LOSS OF POINTS AND DIRECTIVES
The Commission has also warned the National League, Fenafuth and Disciplinary Commission that a resolution of this body is in force dated from September 04, 2019 which is aimed at preventing this type of acts and indicates that if the provisions are not complied with, the point deduction to all that team that fails to comply with the terms contained in the resolution about the management and control of organized bars and that at the time of subtracting points, will not be given to the rival either.
Also in his decision, he warns the directors of the National League teams to refrain from publishing, through any means of communication, concepts or assessments that contravene those established in articles 53 and 57 of the Fenafuth Disciplinary Code.