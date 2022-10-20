Two gems you must see on Amazon Prime Video that will leave you thinking

There are stories that, thanks to their depth, complexity and emotion, leave an impact on the viewer. The plots may be simple, but at the same time they encompass difficult themes that are thought-provoking.

Sometimes it can be overwhelming to be consuming these types of movies all the time and it is good to combine them with some more pochocleras to free the mind. And streaming platforms have managed to keep all kinds of titles in their catalogs for the most demanding users and for those looking to have a good time without thinking too much. For its part, Amazon Prime Video It is one of the best options since it has great proposals, very diverse and among the most outstanding are The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, among other. It also has films demanding for the user, who invites him to delve fully into the story, paying attention and adding his own reflection at the end. And in the catalog Amazon Prime Video there are two movies in the style of Tree of life, The power of the dog either wells of ambition that you should not miss.

Pitt in The Tree of Life, directed by Terrence Malick. Photo: IMDB

Short Term 12 (2013)

This touching film demonstrates the talent of Brie Larson Y Lakeith Stanfield and that the recognition they currently maintain is fully deserved. before starring Room the young Brie Larson acted in Short Term 12 as Grace, a supervisor at a foster home for at-risk teens. She tries to do her job to the best of her ability to help these kids, many of whom come from very difficult family situations. In turn, one of the boys, Marcus, is about to turn 18 and must leave the center; Meanwhile, Jayden has just entered and her attitude is branded as a problem girl.

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Crettoncurrently known for directing Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. This drama also features actors like Rami Malek, Kaitlyn Dever, Stephanie Beatriz Y John Gallagher Jr..

Adult World (2013)

It was in this film where Evan Peters Y emma roberts they met, were a couple, then each went their own way. In this dramatic comedy, Roberts plays Amy, a girl who just graduated from college and dreams of becoming a great poet. Things don’t go as they should and she ends up working at an adult book store, however, she meets one of her favorite poets and becomes her assistant in college.

Adult World It is directed by Scott Coffey and has the participation of John Cusack. It is an interesting story about dreams and the merits to achieve them, despite the fact that things do not go as planned.

