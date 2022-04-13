Health

Two general practitioners go out of business, how to choose the new doctor

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

There are two general practitioners who will cease their activity in April 2022. On 21 April it will be dr. Alessandro Moroni, general practitioner who works in the Valtiberina area, with an outpatient clinic in Pieve Santo Stefano, to cease his temporary post. Doctor Morini will take the agreement to 650 clients in the same municipality. Patients must make a new choice among the doctors enrolled in the field.

On April 30, Dr. Marta Milani, a general practitioner who works in the Valdarno area with an outpatient clinic in Castelfranco Piandiscò, ceases. In this case, the patients must make a new choice among the doctors enrolled in the field.

For all those who have to make a new choice, the list of doctors and clinic hours can be consulted at this address. Here are the possibilities to make the choice of your doctor.

  1. – Online choice, if you have a Spid code or Pin code of your health card: at the link https: //www.uslsudest.toscana.it / online-services (consult the “Guide to the online medical choice service”)

  2. – https://www.regione.toscana.it/ – / tuscany-health

  3. or:

  4. – by filling out the online form on the page https: //www.uslsudest.toscana.en / what-to-do-to / choose-the-doctor-or-pediatrician

  5. – by phone: at 0564-483777, from Monday to Friday, 9-13.30, Tuesday and Thursday also 14-15.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

The plank exercise for men over 40 that guarantees to mark your abs | Health | Magazine

13 mins ago

The absurdity of ending international aid for COVID-19

54 mins ago

When to apply the influenza or flu vaccine and the COVID-19? | Health | Magazine

1 hour ago

UN: COVID plunged 77 million into poverty before the war

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button