Two general practitioners go out of business, how to choose the new doctor

There are two general practitioners who will cease their activity in April 2022. On 21 April it will be dr. Alessandro Moroni, general practitioner who works in the Valtiberina area, with an outpatient clinic in Pieve Santo Stefano, to cease his temporary post. Doctor Morini will take the agreement to 650 clients in the same municipality. Patients must make a new choice among the doctors enrolled in the field.

On April 30, Dr. Marta Milani, a general practitioner who works in the Valdarno area with an outpatient clinic in Castelfranco Piandiscò, ceases. In this case, the patients must make a new choice among the doctors enrolled in the field.

For all those who have to make a new choice, the list of doctors and clinic hours can be consulted at this address. Here are the possibilities to make the choice of your doctor.