Two goals in one minute! Real Madrid and Osasuna are toasting a great match at El Sadar

2022-04-20

32′ Budimir scored but there was a previous offside. Well annulled and we continue 1-1. 27′ CHIMYYYY!! He hits him from outside the area but it goes wide 19′ Real Madrid suffers without the usual players, several lost balls in midfield so far this game. 13′ BUT WHAT IS THIS? GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Osasuna, Ante Budimir quickly equalizes Chimy Ávila sends a cross that the striker finishes off and we are 1-1.

12′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO, of Real Madrid, David Alaba then scores a set piece that went for Benzema, the Frenchman serves for the Austrian who scores the 0-1 rebound.

6′ OUYYYYY BUDIMIR!! She stirred, putting her body in and took the shot but it went high. 4′ oops! Camavinga, strong first play and he already gets the yellow card and with the precedent that he brings he will have to take care of himself. The match starts in El Sadar! CONFIRMED LINEUPS: Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde; Asensio, Rodrygo and Benzema

Many changes in Ancelotti's eleven. For starters, no trace of the CMK. Casemiro and Modric were not called up, but Kroos was and will be a substitute. Instead, Camavinga, Valverde and the great novelty, Ceballos, who also returns after passing the Covid, play. And above, Vinicius rests and Marco Asensio enters his place. And Rodrygo wins the title after his last two good games. Osuna: to confirm. THE PREVIOUS Real Madrid wants to take another step towards success, the whites have the Spanish League almost assured, but they must continue with their winning line to finish confirming themselves as champions. This Wednesday they face Osasuna as a visitor, a victory would be vital to speed up the alirón. The whites are coming off a great comeback against Sevilla and confidence is at its peak. Osasuna, who has already saved the category, wants to make life difficult for Real Madrid. The reds have 44 points and are in ninth position in the standings. The match is scheduled for 1:30 in the afternoon, Honduras time, and will be broadcast by the sports network Sky Sports.