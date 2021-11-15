Two great Cryptocurrencies to Buy right now

If you are looking for cryptocurrencies to invest in, these digital assets could reshape the world and see huge price growth. These are the cryptocurrencies to buy today.

The cryptocurrency market has grown at a triple-digit pace over the past three years. Leaving meme coins aside, investors should focus on cryptocurrencies with real use, a good team of developers, good projects and growing adoption, in simple terms “cryptocurrencies that have better long-term prospects”.

The cryptocurrency market capitalization recently broke a new all-time high of $ 3 trillion. Just three years ago, the collective value of all cryptocurrencies was only $ 220 billion, meaning the market grew by around 150% annualized over that period. An incredible performance that outperformed the performance of any other investment asset, including the stock market.

Cryptocurrencies to Buy Right Now – Summary

Of course, the cryptocurrency market tends to be more volatile. But assuming you have a emergency fund, a well diversified portfolio, I think it makes sense to put a small percentage (maybe 5%) of your money into this emerging asset class. Based on this idea, here are two cryptocurrencies that appear to have excellent long-term prospects.

Investing in Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a programmable blockchain. Developers can distribute code over the network to create smart contracts, programs that run automatically when certain conditions are met. These smart contracts allow you to create decentralized applications (dApp) as social networks, video games and decentralized finance (DeFi) services.

In all use cases, these products do not require regulatory oversight. So, you could use a DeFi application to lend, borrow, or save cryptocurrency without going through a traditional bank. And by eliminating the intermediary, DeFi services have the potential to reduce costs and expand access to the financial system.

This is great, but there is a problem. There Ethereum blockchain it currently only supports 30 transactions per second (TPS), far below the 76,000 TPS that Visa can theoretically handle. This means that, in its current form, Ethereum does not have the scalability to support the widespread adoption of DeFi services.

To fix this, the network is in the middle of an update. In early 2022, Ethereum will change consensus mechanisms from an energy-intensive proof of work to an ecological participation proof, a methodology that distributes mining power based on the participation of a validator in the network. Later in the year, 64 shard chains will be added to the base Ethereum blockchain, increasing its throughput. To clarify, those fragments are additional blockchains that will spread the collective database across multiple infrastructures, reducing network congestion.

Once all is said and done, Ethereum will theoretically support 100,000 transactions per second, in turn, supporting the widespread adoption of dApps and DeFi services.

So? Those dApps and DeFi services require computing power and that costs money. Hence, users have to pay transaction fees to access those products, which means they have to purchase the cryptocurrency. If Ethereum’s ecosystem of applications and services sees widespread adoption, the resulting demand for the cryptocurrency should drive its price up. This is why Ethereum looks like a smart long-term investment.

Read also: Is Ethereum a good investment? These are the ETH price predictions

Invest in Cardano (ADA)

With an increase of more than 1,200% year to date to a market capitalization of more than $ 67 billion, the Cardano’s ADA token it is now the sixth largest cryptocurrency in the world. And while Cardano has already enjoyed a big run in 2021, it looks poised for continued growth as developers expand the potential of its blockchain.

Unlike Bitcoin, which is designed to work like store of value and medium of exchange, Cardano allows users to create complex decentralized applications (DApp) on its network. DApps are self-executing programs that allow users to interact on the blockchain without a centralized intermediary. And they include decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges and digital art markets.

The jury is still uncertain whether DApps outperform their centralized counterparts (it’s largely a matter of preference and privacy concerns). But they can increase Cardano’s rating because they use its native token, ADA, to pay commissions and transact on the network. In September, IOHK, the developer of Cardano, announced plans to create a certified DApp store to increase the security and discoverability of Cardano-based DApps, a move that could help grow adoption.

Cardano isn’t the only public blockchain that’s optimized for DApp development, but cryptography isn’t a zero-sum game. The opportunity appears to grow fast enough for multiple competing assets (including Ethereum and Solana) to coexist without ‘killing’ each other.

Given these excellent characteristics, every cryptocurrency investor should have a portion of the portfolio dedicated to Cardano.

If your desire is to invest in cryptocurrencies, consider adding Cardano (ADA) to your wallet.

Read also: Cardano will soon reach new all-time highs. The predictions are crazy

If your desire is to invest in cryptocurrencies, Ethereum and Cardano are definitely two great choices. Their use in the real world, good team of developers, good designs, and growing adoption make them great digital currencies to buy right now.

