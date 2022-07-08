Two Guatemalans would have planned a mass shooting in the US but were arrested

Gerald Smith, chief of the local Police, and Mayor Levar Stoney, told the media that received a phone alert that allowed the arrests.

The Richmond Virginia Police arrested two men a few days before the celebration of the United States Independence Day on suspicion that they were planning a massive armed attack As the happened in Chicago.

As detailed, the July 1 a person called to say that he had heard a conversation over a plan for a mass shooting that they would carry out July 4th at Richmond’s Dogwood Dell.

The shooting would take place in a amphitheater with capacity for about 2,400 peoplewhere they would be held events for the Independence Day of the United States.

Police coordinated an investigation with the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to find the whereabouts of the people who planned the attack.

RELEASE: Richmond Police Department received a tip about a planned mass shooting for July 4th. pic.twitter.com/ltmY4pgcBz — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) July 6, 2022

Is about Julio Alvarado Dubon, 52 years old, and Rolman Alberto Barcarcel38, reported to have assault rifles, a pistol and ammunition.

Police revealed a “hero citizen” halted an alleged planned mass shooting at a Richmond, Virginia Fourth of July celebration. Authorities arrested two people and multiple weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized.https://t.co/r6TBgJm31u pic.twitter.com/gAMZSYBTgY —Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 6, 2022

According to the authorities, the detainees are Guatemalan that do not have US citizenship and that will be under investigation.

The Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, thanked the person who made the complaint, as he assured that stopped a potential massacre.

I want to thank and applaud the hero in Virginia who stopped a potential massacre by alerting our brave Richmond Police Department Officers who work tirelessly every day to protect our communities. Its a great reminder that if you see something, say something to your local PS. — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) July 6, 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the Guatemalan Consulate General in Maryland follow up on the case.

He explained that the men are originally from Lower Verapaz and that your stay in the United States is irregular.

“As a result of the arrest, the authorities have initiated investigations, for which the Consular Mission has followed up to its development, while maintaining communication with relatives of nationals”, indicated the Minex.

“Similarly, consular officials have sent formal requests to the detention centers where they are held to request authorization to interview them and be able to verify that respect their rights”, added the Foreign Ministry.