Two health professionals will be charged for the death of a nine-month-old baby at La Misericordia Hospital

The case of the death of Saray Sofía Godoy in the facilities of the Homi La Misericordia foundation hospital has been under investigation, so taking into account the words of the prosecutor José Manuel Martínez Malaver, two people, workers of the medical institution, will be charged with guilty crime.

According to the director of the Sectional in the capital, a failure occurred at the time a drug known as hydroxyzine was administered. Consequently, the amounts allowed would have exceeded the regulations, which led to the death of the minor.

It is worth remembering that on July 12, the story of Saray Sofía Godoy, a nine-month-old baby who was admitted to La Misericordia Hospital in Bogotá due to atopic dermatitis, was revealed.

“Patient Saray Sofía Godoy entered the emergency department of our institution on July 12, 2022. During her care, an event occurred that led her to be hospitalized in a critical care unit,” the hospital said in a statement.

Her mother became aware of the treatment her daughter received, which caused her to lose her life, since the minor was allegedly given a dose of medication that corresponded to 100 milligrams, a measure that was fatal for the girl. Even one of the possible tests that the Prosecutor’s Office will present is that the norm did not allow administering a high amount of the drug.

“This increased the risk allowed by the violation of the rule of the objective duty to give the adequate amount of a drug to a patient,” explained Martínez Malaver.

The drug, when it appeared, intoxicated her. At that time, the baby was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Mercy Hospital.

Yiseth Godoy, mother of the minor, in a conversation with Blu Radio assured that “I spoke with the doctor and he told me: ‘Your daughter is leaving us today'”, referring to the death of her daughter at around 3:00 pm on Last Wednesday, August 10.

The lawyer Giovanny Cortés, in charge of the case, announced that The legal process began against the health personnel who were implicated for having supplied the medication, a nurse and another alleged perpetrator who, with the recent investigative deliveries, will have to face the accusation of criminal offense.

On the other hand, the legal professional had also mentioned that a process had been initiated for the medical institution as such. All this under the relevant control agencies, because the nurse who would have applied the medication, the next day, continued to work, according to Yiseth, the mother of the little girl, and the lawyer.

Hospital mourned the death of the minor

It should be noted that the Hospital de la Misericordia referred to the death of Saray Sofía Godoy, who died last Wednesday, August 10.

According to the statement delivered by the institution, despite the efforts made by the medical staff and all the handling that can be given to the situation, The little girl began with a picture of rapid and progressive respiratory deterioration that led to her death.

“Despite efforts and medical management, Saray began a rapid and severely progressive respiratory deterioration five days ago, which unfortunately triggers her death today,” the statement said.

Likewise, the hospital assured that psychological and psychiatric support has been provided to the minor’s family, especially her mother, since she entered the clinic.

The statement also says that since the little girl entered the institution and until the last moment, the foundation made available to her all the physical, technical and human resources to restore her health.

Finally, they expressed their condolences and support for the family. “We express our deep condolences to Mrs. Derly and the other relatives,” the statement closes.