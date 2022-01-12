“Two hundred thousand arrivals in the EU in 2021, + 57% in one year”

The number of illegal arrivals in the EU in 2021 is now above “pre-pandemic levels”, therefore stressed the European Borders Agency. “This suggests that factors other than the lifting of restrictions on global mobility are behind the increase in migratory pressure,” Frontex said.

As in 2020, the women continued to represent less than one in ten arrivals, with a significant decrease in their share compared to 2019. The percentage of minors remained essentially unchanged, as did that of unaccompanied minors.

A new factor in 2021 was the influx of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, via the Belarus in what the EU considers an operation orchestrated by the Minsk regime. Frontex also noted a sharp increase in migrant arrivals across the central Mediterranean, the Western Balkans and Cyprus.

The main route traveled by the migrants was the central Mediterranean, through which 65,362 illegal immigrants arrived, almost a third of the total. Year after year, the increase was 83% on this route. The Western Balkans recorded a 124% increase compared to 2020, with 60,540 irregular migrants. In Cyprus, 10,400 arrivals were recorded, 123% more than the previous year. In 2021, Syrians were the most numerous of irregular migrants, followed by Tunisians, Moroccans, Algerians and Afghans.