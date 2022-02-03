two hypotheses at the origin of the massacre

In Argentina, adulterated cocaine killed at least 20 people and ended up with at least 50 in hospitals in the Buenos Aires region. Poorly cut cocaine intoxication on the outskirts of the vast capital. “Those who have bought the drug in the last 24 hours must throw it away”, is the invitation of the security manager of the province of Buenos Aires, Sergio Berni. Authorities are trying to locate the toxic substance to get it out of circulation. Police operations were conducted in the popular suburb of Tres de Febrero.

A specialized laboratory in La Plata is analyzing the seized substances. The alarm went off yesterday morning, when many people died and others were hospitalized for intoxication in three different Bairensi hospitals, in Hurlingham, Tres de Febrero and San Martin. Many of them told health professionals that they had taken cocaine. The victims, including some men in their thirties and forties, showed violent convulsions and were struck down by lightning heart attacks: “There is an important component that attacks the central nervous system”, Berni speculated. Investigators fear that the toll of intoxicated people may grow in the next few hours: it is assumed that there are consumers who have not even had the time or means to call for help or reach the nearest hospital.

Authorities suspect that the substance used to cut the cocaine contained a strong sedative or other. In the neighborhood of Tres Febrero, the inhabitants threw stones at the police to contest arrests and searches. A 2019 report on drug use in the Americas listed Argentina as the country with the third highest rate of cocaine use per person after the United States and Uruguay.

“Suppose that a gang of drug traffickers wants to ruin the business of its competition to take over the territory – writes today the Clarin one of the major newspapers in the country – Question: Would you poison your rival’s drug to kill customers and then sink it? Is there anyone capable of doing such a thing? And above all: hasn’t that “someone” calculated that such a move would also be turned against him, undermining consumer confidence in general and triggering a police hunt with unpredictable consequences? “. There is also another hypothesis, that one. of the drug trafficker who tried to cut drugs in a new way to get more profits and, “out of sheer brutality, produced a poisonous mix. This is where rat poison comes into play as a deadly substance. Many have talked about it but so far it has not been confirmed by any official source “.

