two important oncological interventions carried out in synergy between departments – Newsbiella.it

Two surgeries have recently been performed at the Biella Hospital regarding relevant tumor pathologies, in synergy between the Complex Structure of Obstetrics and Gynecology and those of General Surgery and Urology. Both operations were successfully completed last February, highlighting the value of multidisciplinary collaboration in favor of patients thanks to the professionalism of the ASLBI specialists, but also the attention to be kept high towards the prevention of pathology of gender and not, after the difficulties and restrictions caused by the pandemic period.

An operation involved a woman who had a large ovarian tumor, a mass of about 20 centimeters which, by compressing the abdomen, was also complicating the patient’s breathing and mobility. The case required a joint action by Bianca Masturzo, Director of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and for the part concerning the intestine by Roberto Polastri, Director of the Oncology and General Surgery Department, with their respective teams. The operation allowed a complete surgical resolution with zero residual of the tumor. Once she recovered completely, the patient was then discharged a few days later to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

“The intervention was an example of managing complexity from a multidisciplinary point of view”, underlines Masturzo, who then focuses on the importance of prevention. “Ovarian cancer can be promptly taken care of – he explains – I invite women with persistent abdominal symptoms to go to the gynecologist for an evaluation visit and possibly for instrumental investigations such as pelvic ultrasound”.

The second case involved a woman who presented with significant enlargement of the uterus, associated with abundant menstruation. After the investigations, the patient was therefore proposed to undergo a hysterectomy, but during the instrumental examinations in view of the operation, a kidney cancer not yet symptomatic was discovered. In addition to the removal of the uterus, the situation therefore required the synergistic intervention of Stefano Zaramella, Director of Urology, for the removal of the kidney tumor. Everything was performed laparoscopically, to the benefit of the patient in the post-operative course.

“The management of the patient, now out of danger, was the result of teamwork – comments Masturzo – The case once again highlights the fundamental importance of regular prevention, especially in this moment following the pandemic, which has brought many people to neglect themselves and to let too much time pass before making visits to be carried out periodically “. As regards the prevention of female pathologies and the promotion of gender medicine, ASLBI joined the H-Open Week on Women’s Health, organized by the Onda Foundation at a national level from 20 to 26 April, on the occasion of the National Day of Women’s Health calendar on April 22, 2022.

The Healthcare Company will participate with the Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists in the awareness-raising activity by proposing three initiatives to citizens on as many topics: nutrition and pregnancy, menopause and screening for gynecological cancers in old age.