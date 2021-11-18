two innocents punished for Malcolm X- Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

Muhammad Aziz and Kahlil Islam, two young black activists, had been captured without evidence. Released for good behavior in the 1980s, one of them dead. The apologies of the magistrates

NEW YORK Another black page in the dramatic history of American racial battles. This time a story that emerges from a distant past and concerns the 56 years ago assassination of the great black radical leader Malcolm X. Killed by three black men in circumstances never fully understood in a New York room, the Audubon Ballroom, where undercover agents from the FBI and local police were present. A kind of announced murder: a week earlier the house in which the activist lived with his wife and children had been attacked at night with firebombs and that morning a journalist from the Daily News received a anonymous phone call in which an attack on Malcolm X was announced during his rally.

After the murder one of the three material authors, Mujahid Abdul Halim, shot in the leg, was captured on the spot. The other two managed to escape. Two young black activists – Norman Butler and Thomas Johnson, who then, converted to Islam, will change their names to Muhammad Aziz and Kahlil Islam – were captured a few days later: there was no convincing evidence against them and their alibis seemed solid, but ua year later, at the trial, they were equally sentenced to life imprisonment.

Today, more than half a century later, Manhattan Prosecutor Cyrus Vance Jr solemnly acknowledges that the two men were unjustly condemned and apologizes to their families. Aziz, now 83, was released from prison in the mid-1980s for good behavior. Islam, also released from prison in those years, died in 2009. Vance’s an act in some ways reticent: the true homicide suspect is not indicated, now he too has long since disappeared, and justice moves with enormous delay, given that for decades elements have emerged that made the judicial error evident. But also a courageous act: in reconstructing, in an investigation that lasted 20 months, a now remote case, the prosecutor pointed out that that sentence was also the result of the decision of the FBI and the police not to provide, during the trial, elements that, if they had been disclosed, would have led to the acquittal of Aziz and Islam. So a judicial error favored by a misdirection whose reasons remain obscure. Did the agents want to cover up their informants? Even knowing the attack was imminent, did they not prevent him because they considered Malcolm X even more dangerous now that he had left the radical organization Nation of Islam of which he had been leader to found his own political formation? They have covered the probable real killer, William Bradley, a militiaman of the Nation of Islam grew up with Malcolm X but then became his archenemy, to leave the then young black radical leader Louis Farrakhan in the shadows, who is still the head of the Nation of Islam? A few days before the killersor, in a fiery rally, Farrakhan called Malcolm X a traitor who deserved to be killed.

Of course, during the trial witnesses were ignored that led to the exoneration of Aziz and Islam. The killer identified as Aziz, for example, was described as having a very dark complexion and a thick beard, while the real Aziz was a fairly light-skinned African American with a sparse beard. The most extraordinary fact is that the assassination of the black leader played by Denzel Washington in the film dedicated to him by Spike Lee has been analyzed for years in the press and television and in Newark, New Jersey, many knew that Bradley was probably a material co-author of the assassination. All but the city mayor and later Democratic senator, Cory Booker, for whom Bradley has long worked. And minus the judiciary that woke up in February 2020 when Netflix aired a documentary in six episodes from which the innocence of the two convicts emerged overwhelmingly.