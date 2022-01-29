Two “intelligent” benches in Piazza Europa in Cuneo to relaunch trade and activities – Targatocn.it

The first initiatives of the newborn Cuneo Urban District of Commerce take shape, the innovative tool for the commercial supervision of the territory, the maintenance of employment and the management of common activities aimed at enhancing local commerce. These include the presentation, which took place a few days ago during an online meeting organized by Confcommercio of Cuneo, of the technological innovation project that will soon be activated in the city space of Piazza Europa and neighboring areas. Traders from the identified area took part in the presentation. The project involves the installation, in the square itself, of two “smart benches”, modern intelligent benches with an innovative design that go beyond the simple concept of street furniture, real technological islands that will become for the user (citizen, visitor or tourist) commodity areas able to provide a lot of useful information to favor and promote local trade.

“The project involves the experimentation of innovative tools in the context of the smart city theme – he claims Marco Manfrinatodirector of Confcommercio Cuneo -. With it we intend to enhance and enhance neighborhood trade and more generally the companies, entrepreneurs and professionals present in the area through the use of new integrated technologies (mobile app and interconnected services) to prevent pockets of impoverishment of commercial activity with consequent risks of desertification. This activity is one of the priorities of the Cuneo Urban District of Commerce and the identified area represents a real research and development laboratory for an ever better optimization of the tools available to companies, which are now considered irreplaceable in their daily activities “.

The benches will be equipped with a comfortable wooden seat, USB and wifi for charging mobile devices, 220w sockets that can be activated by a dedicated app to recharge, for example, scooters, e-bikes, PCs and even small appliances such as bottle warmers. There is also a modular pole complete with a high brightness adjustable 49 ” monitor. Everything will be accompanied by a mobile app optimized for Android and Ios, a real container of service and access by end users to the numerous opportunities in the area, with an indication of the commercial activities present and the services offered, of the events. of the territory and promotions. The app, of the user friendly type, that is optimized for easy and intuitive access responding to the technological level of a normal smartphone user, will also be able to provide a service on the Public Administration front: in fact, notifications and alerts on roads will be activated. , meteorological events, etc. optimizing the experience of citizens and tourists within the territory, thus facilitating the encounter between demand and offer at 360 °.

“After the establishment of the Urban District of Commerce, the activity of the control room, also participated by Confcommercio Cuneo, the latter promoter of the initiative on the Piazza Europa area, comes to life – he adds Luca Chiapellapresident of Confcommercio Cuneo -. It is a pleasure to note the appreciation of the traders in the area of ​​this project which is to be developed. It is an initiative that we consider fundamental for an area, that of Piazza Europa and its surroundings, which strongly needs to be supported in this difficult historical moment, to accompany its growth and development. We believe in it and we can’t wait for the work to materialize as soon as possible to offer citizens, visitors and tourists all the potential, perhaps not fully expressed today, that this part of the city is able to offer “.