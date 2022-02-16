two Italians in El Salvador without cards or cash

“The areas most exposed to foreign tourism have already perfectly adapted. We have encountered some difficulties outside the more touristy areas,” Frega told the Bitcoin Train newsletter. The two noticed a clear difference between the state and private approach: “Museums do not accept bitcoin, they have not received directives from the ministry of culture. Here there are very beautiful Mayan ruins, those of Tazumal, but there was no way. to visit them, paradoxically outside the archaeological site, the stalls selling souvenirs accept bitcoins. Once again private enterprise beats the state three to zero “.

There are also differences in the adoption of cryptocurrency in the local population, between those who immediately change bitcoins into dollars, those who send them to family members abroad and those who use them to save. Bitcoin is not just a new currency, but brings with it a technology that for many is still totally unknown. “Here – explains Frega – no one has any idea what Bitcoin is technologically. Perhaps, however, things are changing: the government is conducting a pilot training experiment on Bitcoin in a public school”.





Along with education, to facilitate the transition the president Nayib Bukele decided to provide a wallet (a bitcoin wallet) called Chivo and gave $ 30 to anyone who uses it. It is a significant incentive, which in a country where the average salary is $ 300 a month makes a difference. “This meant that often, even when we left the most popular areas, people had the Chivo wallet in their pockets. We happened to stop and eat in the most popular restaurants, places with peeling walls where we had very little hope, but the owners had the wallet: in most of the places we went we were the first to pay in cryptocurrency. “

President Nayib Bukele is the main promoter of the Bitcoin revolution in the country, so much so that last November he announced the project of a Bitcoin City, without taxes on income, property or capital gains, and carbon free. Is exactly the impact on the environment is one of the most frequent criticisms leveled at cryptocurrency users. But “Bitcoin mining – Frega tells Bitcoin Train – is the least of the problems for the environment, it is one of the greenest industries that exist. Its main feature, the one recognized by official science, is that of knowing how to condense electricity into absolute digital scarcity and therefore offer states and individuals the opportunity to monetize the production of renewable energy “.

Among the major difficulties, for Frega and Nori, there was the need to rent a car to travel around the country, since the means of transport are slow and do not accept bitcoins. The most important businesses did not allow to book using bitcoin, but “then we realized that in El Salvador there is a plethora of small private rentals that turned out to be very happy to accept cryptocurrency, however at competitive prices compared to the big companies” . There were also problems in the choice of hotelswhich, however, were resolved with a little perseverance: “Our technique was to download the list of all the hotels in the place where we would be staying and then call them one by one. Generally you call ten and the eleventh one says yes“.