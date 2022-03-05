Two Japanese giants join forces to produce electric cars

The CEOs of Honda, Toshihiro Mibe, and Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, during the announcement of the strategic association to manufacture electric cars from 2025

As well as Manzana began to think about his arrival in the world of automobiles looking for partners of the industry to share technology and experience in pursuit of achieving a perfect product, Sony seems to have gone the other way.

Since the Japanese electronics giant showed off its first model, the Vision-S in 2020 and the Vision-S 02 SUV in 2021, Everything seemed to indicate that the arrival of the brand in the world of electric cars would be completely independent. In fact, both models were built by Magna Steyr in Austriathe independent car manufacturer that develops concept cars for a large part of the automotive market, and that is in a position to make a series production of a specific model.

And just as Apple took a turn in its strategy and seems to have decided that it will be the absolute owner of its vehicles, Sony also recently surprised with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Honda, to build electric cars together from the year 2025.

The Sony Vision-S 02, presented at the CES in Las Vegas 2021, an SUV that complements the launch, a year before the sedan called Vision-S

The new company that will be created from this technological collaboration does not have a name yet, Although it has been defined Honda will contribute its expertise in bodybuilding and after-sales servicewhile Sony will bring its expertise in imaging, sensing, telecommunications, networking and entertainment technologies.

The joint action of both companies It will plan, design, develop and sell electric vehicles, but it will not operate in a separate assembly plant, instead Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first EV model.

The Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and his pair of SonyKenichiro Yoshida they shared this March 4 the announcement of the new partnership, that in principle will commercialize the vehicles for the markets of USA, Japan and Europewith a view to expanding to other regions in a second stage.

Honda’s future in electric mobility may have cars of a different conception, thanks to the alliance with Sony

For Sony, this alliance is very powerful to face other projects of companies that do not belong to the car industry, but they are drawing up their projects together with other partners or independently. To the already mentioned Manzana, must be added Waymo also in the USA, the Chinese Baidu and Tencent, Foxconn in Taiwan and LG Electronics in South Korea.

“We intend to build on our vision of making the mobility space emotional and contribute to the evolution of mobility focused on safety, entertainment and adaptability”Yoshida said, referring to the fact that, somehow, Sony was the original pioneer of mobile entertainment when he introduced the world’s most famous portable cassette player, the Walkman, back in 1979.

Honda already makes electric cars, and will continue to do so. The alliance with Sony is to produce other vehicles with different characteristics that both brands provide

For its part, Honda plans to phase out internal combustion engines by 2040, by which time Japan’s second-largest automaker will be on the path to becoming a carbon-neutral energy and mobility provider. The brand will also branch out into electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOLwhich they plan to commercialize by 2030. Then, they then intend to go beyond the limits of the earth through the development of small reusable rockets that can put satellites into orbit low land.

“Existing car OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) are not necessarily the ones that play a key role in mobility innovation. I feel like the focus shifts to new players from different industries and startups, taking on challenges without fear of failure.”said Mibe, explaining the reasons why Honda decided to create the alliance with Sony.

