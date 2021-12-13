Two key metrics suggest that Bitcoin may have hit the low

Since the Dec. 4 crash – a move that wiped out over $ 840 million in leveraged long futures contracts – Bitcoin (BTC) is struggling to sustain support at $ 47,500. The downward movement followed the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and recent U.S. inflation data, at its highest in 40 years.

Bitcoin / USD 6-hour chart on FTX. Source: TradingView

While the 26% correction in the past month may have scared newcomers to the market, whales and avid investors like Michael Saylor have took advantage of the opportunity to acquire additional coins. On December 9, MicroStrategy announced that it had acquired 1,434 Bitcoins, increasing their stake to 122,478 BTC.

According to some analysts, the motivation behind Bitcoin’s weakness came from Evergrande, a leading Chinese real estate developer, which defaulted on December 9th. The expiration of Bitcoin’s $ 1.1 billion options on December 10 may also have played an important factor: in fact, the bears would have pocketed a profit of $ 300 million.

Margin traders are still extremely bullish

Trading on margin allows investors to borrow stablecoins and use the proceeds to buy more cryptocurrencies. When these savvy traders borrow Bitcoin, they use the coins as collateral for the shorts, betting on a drop in prices.

This is why some analysts monitor Bitcoin and stablecoin total loan amounts to see if investors are biased up or down. Interestingly, Bitfinex margin traders reduced their long positions slightly before the December 4th price plunge.

Long percentage / total margin and BTC trade on Bitfinex. Source: Coinglass

Notice how the indicator has maintained a decent 90% in favor of the longs, which means that the stablecoin loan was only 10% of Bitfinex’s total. Furthermore, long margins recovered 94% less than 24 hours after the price collapse. This suggests that while these investors were caught off guard, most held their positions throughout the move.

To confirm that the movement was triggered by this instrument, option markets should also be analyzed. 25% Delta Skew compares similar call (buy) and put (sell) options. The indicator is positive when “fear” prevails, as the premium of protective put options is higher than call options with similar risk.

The opposite holds when market makers are bullish, causing a 25% Delta Skew shift towards the negative area. Readings between negative 8% and positive 8% are usually considered neutral.

Bitcoin 25% Delta Skew options on Deribit. Source: laevitas.ch

Delta Skew’s 25% fluctuated close to 6% prior to Bitcoin’s December 4 crash, which is considered neutral. Over the next 3 days, options market makers and whales showed moderate fear as the indicator peaked at 10%. Currently, it stands at 3%.

Bitfinex’s margin long and options main risk metrics show little sign of stress in derivatives markets. Considering that these markets are often used by professional traders, Bitcoin could be expected to claim a new all-time high in early 2022.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every investment involves risk. You should conduct your research before making a decision.