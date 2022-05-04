Two Lots of SyrSpend SF Cherry Compound Drug Recalled

bill alkofer

If you take or will take oral prescription medications at home or in a hospital, you may want to check with your pharmacy or hospital after two lots of the compounded medication SyrSpend SF Cherry were recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

This is what you should know.

What was withdrawn from the market?

Fagron is recalling two lots of SyrSpend SF Cherry, 500ml Lot No. A67185, and 4 liter Lot No. A67186, both with a use by date of 08/31/2024.

The SyrSpend Cherry Flavor 4 Liter Label FDA

The SyrSpend SF Cherry 500ml label FDA

Since this is used in the compounding or creation of oral prescription medications, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacists would have the medication in this form. A patient would not have it, but it could be part of a medication they are taking.

Why was SyrSpend SF Cherry withdrawn?

Batches could be contaminated with Burkholderia gladioli.

The recall notice describes this bacterium as “an opportunistic pathogen that most commonly affects patients with respiratory diseases” and “exposure to the contaminated product could lead to adverse events, which could be serious for people at risk.”

People with damaged immune systems, such as people with cystic fibrosis, and patients who have recently received a transplant are at higher risk of problems.

The alert says that Fagron received “three complaints related to an undesirable odor associated with the product.”

What to do now?

Hospitals, pharmacies and distributors should hear from Fagron. Until then, please stop using the recalled SyrSpend and quarantine the medications.

Consumers should check with their pharmacist if SyrSpend is being used. If you have any questions, please contact Fagron at 800-423-6967, Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm Eastern time, or by emailing customer.service@fagron.us.

If you have a problem with these or any other medications, after notifying a medical professional, please report it to the FDA through their MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form that can be obtained by calling 800-332-1088.