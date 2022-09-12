Two low-rated romantic comedies that were hits on Netflix

The red N platform has an extensive catalog and tries to maintain quality content in order to compete with other services such as hbo max either StarPlus. And thanks to House of Cards or Stranger Things has achieved a certain reputation for having entertaining and quality content.

Nevertheless, Netflix It has a very varied content and of all tastes. Most of the projects they have are entertaining and aimed at a very diverse audience, from police, documentaries or reality shows, the platform has a lot to offer. Also, when they launch new content they decide to highlight some over others, for example, one of their great titles was the kissing booth in 2018 and it turned out to be a great success, as it had two more parts. Although it was very successful with viewers, the critics did not enjoy these films as much, nor the performances of their actors, or even the message they conveyed was criticized.

Although there are many romantic movies very good at Netflix, there are also others that were not highly appreciated by the critics or the public but which set a trend on the platform. In this note we mention two of them.

Sierra Burgess is a loser

As the title of the film indicates, Sierra is not the most popular girl in school, on the contrary, she is the “nerd” of the class and her dream is to attend Stanford. She doesn’t care about her social status at school, but one day accidentally the popular boy and the one she likes texts her. However, he thinks that she is another girl, so Sierra must convince this girl, one of the most popular in school, to help her pretend that it is her and not Sierra. The girls will work together to achieve her goals, in Sierra’s case she will make the boy of her dreams believe that she is someone she is not, that is, she will catfish.

Related news

In the end, this situation opens up a lot of situations that Sierra will have to solve and manage to keep in touch with her boyfriend, but without him finding out. Sierra Burges is a loser has on the site Rotten Tomatoes an audience score of 29% and most of the criticism is due to the final message that the film conveys.

When we met

Starring Alexandra Daddario Y Adam DeVine, When we met It is about Noah, a young man who, after meeting what he calls the girl of his dreams on a night out, decides to relive that night until he conquers her and makes her fall in love with him since she has the ability to travel through time.

in the style of The Groundhog Day, this movie tries to recreate that original idea of ​​always reliving the same day, but with a twist and more romcom style. In any case, it does not manage to have the same impact as the movie starring Bill Murray since it has Rotten Tomatoes a percentage of 43% according to critics, who accused the film of being obvious and predictable.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.