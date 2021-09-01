Two Marvel stars together for an Apple-branded romantic adventure

Two Marvel stars together on screen for an Apple project. It is about Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. The historical interpreter of Captain America – who will return to the ‘bitten apple’ platform later Defending Jacob – and the interpreter of Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff were chosen as the protagonists of Ghosted: A romantic adventure directed by Dexter Fletcher (former director of Rocketman And Bohemian Rhapsody) and written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (writers of Deadpool). No further details have been revealed about the film, however it is described as a romantic action adventure in the wake of Romancing the Stone, the 1984 film starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

The film will be produced by Evans alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance (the company behind The War of Tomorrow with Chris Pratt for Amazon Prime Video, Without remorse by Stefano Sollima e The Old Guard 2 for Netflix).

SCARLETT JOHANSSON, AFTER DISNEY TWO CONTRACTS FOR THE ACTRESS

For Scarlett Johansson this is the second contract after the lawsuit she filed against Disney for alleged contractual violations with the release of Black Widow at the cinema and on Disney + (we talked about it HERE). The first was for the new Wes Anderson movie

