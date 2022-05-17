“Two melons” is the title of the fraudulent list of military personnel under the responsibility of a captain
According to the file of the Public Ministry in the Coral and Coral 5G Case, a list called “LISTA CASTILLO MARZO 2 MELONES” was found within the documents, where 83 names of people are evidenced, with their ID numbers and the number of the account to which the deposit of the CUSEP account would be made, where it indicates Pedro Roberto Castillo Nolasco, as the person responsible for collecting funds.
In addition, at the end of the list there is an explanatory note that gives a lot to talk about, because with red ink and in capital letters it specifies a note that stands out:
Note: THE PERSONNEL IN RED CAN GET SOMETHING ELSE OR DEPOSIT DOUBLE
List of people indicated on the list to receive…
GONZALEZ ALMANZAR, ILLUMINATED
OVIEDO PEREZ EDWARD
OVIEDO PEREZ HENRY JOSE
AQUINO MINIER PEDRO NARIA
GARCIA CASTLE. EVELIN
GARCIA CASTLE. OSCAR
FELIX ABAD LUIS
JIMENEZ, NOLBERTO
HAPPY BRYAN
GOMEZ JOSE MANUEL
GOMEZ FANA EVELINA MARIA
GOMEZ GENESIS
GIL RODRIGUEZ GENRI
NIN HAPPY KELVIN
MENDEZ HEREDIA HAROLD YADIEL
FELIX NIN BARTOLA
HICIANO REYNOSO, NOE MIGUEL
ORTIZ ABREU. KAREN MASIEL
JAVIER ROSADO CARLA
GIL TAPIA AMALPHI
ROOF RODRIGUEZ JUANA JULIANA
ROSARY OF CONCEPTION
MARIA D. CONCEPCION ORTIZ.
ELVIN PEÑEYRO ALCANTARA
ANGELA MARIA CONCEPCION TRINIDAD.
MARIANO CONCEPCION ROSARIO.
ANGELICA DE JESUS TEJADA.
MICHEL A. S MARTE DE LEON.
MARIA MAGDALENA SANTANA CADERON.
RUFINO CONCEPCION RIVERA.
SERGIO CONCEPCION PFNA HERMINIA
OF JESUS LAGARES. MANUEL
JIMENEZ. Theresa Gipsy
CABRERA POLANCO. CHARLES DAVID
OTO SOTO CARMEN LUISA MEJIA
SAINTS JOHN EMANUEL
DAVID CALLETA
CABRERA RIVERA. RODOLF
RODRIGUEZ JORAN. JOSE RAMON
FERREL LAUREANO. MINING
CASTLE. PETER
RIVERA CABRERA. ADOLPH
PERALTA CASTLE. ROSE MARIA
DAVID GALLETANA.FRANCO DAVID
DELGADO ABREU. LUZHACTTANNY
FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ.DEYANIRA