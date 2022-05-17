“Two melons” is the title of the fraudulent list of military personnel under the responsibility of a captain

According to the file of the Public Ministry in the Coral and Coral 5G Case, a list called “LISTA CASTILLO MARZO 2 MELONES” was found within the documents, where 83 names of people are evidenced, with their ID numbers and the number of the account to which the deposit of the CUSEP account would be made, where it indicates Pedro Roberto Castillo Nolasco, as the person responsible for collecting funds.

In addition, at the end of the list there is an explanatory note that gives a lot to talk about, because with red ink and in capital letters it specifies a note that stands out:

Note: THE PERSONNEL IN RED CAN GET SOMETHING ELSE OR DEPOSIT DOUBLE

List of people indicated on the list to receive…

GONZALEZ ALMANZAR, ILLUMINATED

OVIEDO PEREZ EDWARD

OVIEDO PEREZ HENRY JOSE

AQUINO MINIER PEDRO NARIA

GARCIA CASTLE. EVELIN

GARCIA CASTLE. OSCAR

FELIX ABAD LUIS

JIMENEZ, NOLBERTO

HAPPY BRYAN

GOMEZ JOSE MANUEL

GOMEZ FANA EVELINA MARIA

GOMEZ GENESIS

GIL RODRIGUEZ GENRI

NIN HAPPY KELVIN

MENDEZ HEREDIA HAROLD YADIEL

FELIX NIN BARTOLA

HICIANO REYNOSO, NOE MIGUEL

ORTIZ ABREU. KAREN MASIEL

JAVIER ROSADO CARLA

GIL TAPIA AMALPHI

ROOF RODRIGUEZ JUANA JULIANA

ROSARY OF CONCEPTION

MARIA D. CONCEPCION ORTIZ.

ELVIN PEÑEYRO ALCANTARA

ANGELA MARIA CONCEPCION TRINIDAD.

MARIANO CONCEPCION ROSARIO.

ANGELICA DE JESUS ​​TEJADA.

MICHEL A. S MARTE DE LEON.

MARIA MAGDALENA SANTANA CADERON.

RUFINO CONCEPCION RIVERA.

SERGIO CONCEPCION PFNA HERMINIA

OF JESUS ​​LAGARES. MANUEL

JIMENEZ. Theresa Gipsy

CABRERA POLANCO. CHARLES DAVID

OTO SOTO CARMEN LUISA MEJIA

SAINTS JOHN EMANUEL

DAVID CALLETA

CABRERA RIVERA. RODOLF

RODRIGUEZ JORAN. JOSE RAMON

FERREL LAUREANO. MINING

CASTLE. PETER

RIVERA CABRERA. ADOLPH

PERALTA CASTLE. ROSE MARIA

DAVID GALLETANA.FRANCO DAVID

DELGADO ABREU. LUZHACTTANNY

FRANCISCO RODRIGUEZ.DEYANIRA



