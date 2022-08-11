Two Members of the Own Every Dollar Gang Charged with Double Murder in New York

New York authorities arrested three alleged members of the Own Every Dollar gang, a branch of the dangerous Trinitarios group, made up mostly of Dominicans, on Wednesday for a double murder that occurred in 2020 in Bronx County.

Jowenky Núñez, 20, who according to the Police was considered the most violent of the gang, Brian Hernández, 22, and Iyaury Rodríguez, 41, face charges for the murders of Richard Domínguez and Isael Cabrera, on July 2 of 2020, says the New York Daily News.

Domínguez, 30, and Cabrera, 25, were executed with a shot to the head while they were inside a vehicle, adds the New York newspaper.

It also indicates that the Police believe they were killed as part of hostilities between gangs operating in the Highbridge neighborhood, where the events occurred, which they have been investigating for two years.

Also that Núñez knew one of his victims since the alleged gang member “was in diapers.” “Núñez betrayed us,” Ana Domínguez told the newspaper and assured that her brother was not linked to gangs.

A total of 16 Own Every Dollar members were arrested last week after linking the group to various murders and other acts of violence between 2018 and 2019.

Nunez was charged with four of the five murders for which authorities hold Own Every Dollar responsible.