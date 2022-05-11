Two men aged 86 and 88 are the most recent fatalities of COVID-19

The Health Department reported today, Tuesday, two new deaths COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line to 4,234 since the emergency began on the island.

According to the agency, one of the deceased was not vaccinated, while the other had completed his vaccination cycle (including the booster dose).

The victims are two men, aged 86 and 88. Their deaths occurred on May 8 and 9, according to the Health data portal.

Since the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA, in English) authorized the use of vaccines against COVID-19, the scientific and medical community affirmed that the drug did not prevent infection with the virus, but it did reduce the chances of suffering from severe symptoms and death.

Overall, in the last 30 days: 19 deaths in unvaccinated people, 20 deaths in vaccinated people, and 18 deaths in booster vaccinated people have been reported.

On the other hand, The agency reported that the total number of patients hospitalized for the virus rose to 271a number that is broken down into 229 adults and 42 pediatric.

Among the adults there are 24 in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which 14 are connected to a ventilator. There is also a pediatric case hospitalized in intensive care.

On the other hand, the Health BioPortal showed in the noon update that the positivity rate for the virus stands at 25.46%.

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – increased from 1,238 to 1,252, and the number of probable cases also went from 2,789 to 2,758.

The percentage of the population aged 5 years or older vaccinated with at least one dose has remained unchanged for weeks: 95.8%. Over 2.6 million people have completed the series of doses. In addition, only 60.4% of the eligible population over 12 years of age have the booster dose, which represents 1,472,283 people.