Two men died in Tacuarembo and there are 7,557 active cases in the country

According to information provided by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), 12,258 tests were carried out today and 1,238 new cases of covid-19 were detected, reported the National Emergency System (Sinae).

Of the 1,238 new cases, 610 are from Montevideo, 129 from Canelones, 55 from Maldonado, 51 from Treinta y Tres, 47 from Cerro Largo, 45 from Colonia, 41 from Florida, 34 from Rocha, 34 from San José, 29 from Rivera. , 27 from Durazno, 27 from Lavalleja, 26 from Tacuarembo, 19 from Artigas, 17 from Flores, 17 from Salto, 12 from Paysandú, 11 from Río Negro and 7 from Soriano.

Since the health emergency was declared on March 13, 2020, 5,985,160 tests have been processed and 885,980 positive cases of coronavirus have been registered throughout the national territory. Of that total, 871,267 have already recovered.

Today there were two deaths diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 in our country. Both deaths were recorded in Tacuarembo. It is a man of 83 and another of 93 years.

So far there are 7,156 deaths with a diagnosis of covid-19 in Uruguay.

There are currently 7,557 active cases, that is, people who are experiencing the disease, 37 of them are in critical care centers.

Of the total confirmed positive cases, 19,712 correspond to health personnel. 19,497 of them have already recovered, 185 are suffering from the disease and 30 have died.

To date, all departments register active cases.

