two-meter flower that gives off the scent of … rotting flesh

Between fossil forests frozen in time and plants capable of poisoning a human being, the plant world is not thrifty in reserving amazing surprises. The latest bizarre example of plants with atypical characteristics has blossomed in Holland. Here she is “Penis plant”, a beautiful flower with a characteristic smell of … rotting flesh.

The species under consideration is called Amorphophallus decus-silvae, a plant belonging to Amorphophallus, a genus characterized by the typical putrescent smell and the large dimensions they can reach at times exceeding the size of a human being.

The University of Leiden, which founded the garden of the Hortus Botanicus Leiden in the distant 1590, has announced theflowering event recently occurred, attesting it as first of its kind.

Rudmer Postma, a volunteer at the garden, has “looked after” the plant in recent years and has informed that the hidden portion of the plant is a sort of tuber, which grows underground, collecting and taking the nutrimento necessary to allow flowering, process that happens to intervals of several years.

The plant currently has a half a meter open bud and one stem 2 meters high. Following flowering, the bud showed its internal structure from the phallic form, said spadix, from which the nauseating smell of the plant.

The origin of this atypical plant behavior is attributable to the genus Amorphophallus, whose best known exponent is theAmorphophallus titanum, the corpse flower that blooms every 10 years. Adaptation is implemented for attracting flies and other pollinating insects, which, given the greater release of pollen during flowering, will be able to transport it to another specimen of the same species and pollinate it.

According to what he claims Rogier van Vugt, responsible for the Dutch greenhouse, in the botanical garden of Leiden there is only one specimen of A. decus-silvae and to carry out future pollinations it was decided to cryopreserve pollen and to use it later. And it is not a rare species only in Holland, but hardly presents 3 specimens throughout Europe, while in natural conditions it is endemic to the island of Java, where it grows luxuriantly.

L’last flowering of a specimen of the genus Amorphophallus from the Dutch botanical garden, dates back to 1997 and it was not a question of decus-silvae but of another species.

Regarding the time needed for the next flowering, van Vugt said “It can take six to seven years before it is old enough to flower again“and suggesting the stringent flowering conditions of the species, he concludes “It is special that we have succeeded and I am proud that the plant is doing so well“.

Speaking of plant mechanisms, recent research has looked at plants’ method of absorbing water.

Below we propose a photo, taken by the photographer Lex van Lieshout, of the specimen of Amorphophallus decus-silvae that flourished in the Dutch botanical garden.