Two Mexican actors die in a traffic accident during the filming of the Netflix series ‘El Elegido’

A traffic accident during the filming of a Netflix series in the State of Baja California Sur has led to a tragedy. Two Mexican actors died and at least four team workers were injured after the van in which they were traveling overturned near Mulegé, a coastal town on the Sea of ​​Cortez. They worked on the filming of The Chosen One an adaptation of the comic strips by cartoonists Mark Millar and Peter Gross. The co-producer of the series, Redrum, has temporarily suspended the recording, according to the specialized media Deadline.

The Baja California authorities lamented the death of the actors, which has shocked the local artistic community, reopening the debate on the precarious working conditions in the filming of large platforms. This is Juan Francisco González Aguilar, known as Paco Mufote, performer, director and musician, and of Raymundo Garduno Cruz. Shortly before the accident, he posted on his social networks from the town of Puerto de Santa Rosalía a photograph with other members of the team. “In the desert labor and happiness with the compas,” he wrote.

The incident occurred last Thursday, when the vehicle in which they were traveling lost control and overturned. After being treated at the scene, agents from the municipal fire department also intervened, who transferred the workers to the health center of the Mexican Institute of Social Security in Loreto, according to local portals. The circumstances of what happened have not yet been clarified. The Film Actors Union-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) contacted Netflix and the National Association of Actors of Mexico (ANDA), according to the version of dead line.

However, this organization has pointed out that the actors did not belong to the union. “The circumstances of his death hurt and concern us. We hope that the causes of the accident will be clarified very soon and that the corresponding responsibilities will be assumed”, ANDA lamented through a statement, recalling that “it is everyone’s job to take care of the safety of both actors, crew and of the same drivers, in any production”. “Do not incur in possible negligence, do not ignore them and report them in case they happen”, he has emphasized.

