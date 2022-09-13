Two Mexicans win the international contest for the best paella in the world Spain

This was the award that 2 Mexican cooks won in Spain 0:49

(CNN Spanish) — Two Mexican chefs from Zacatecas, Mexico, won the award for the Best Paella in the World this weekend, in a contest that brought together dozens of chefs from 12 countries in Valencia, Spain.

Rogelio Castañón and Alfonso Ovalle, from the catering service Crocus Gastronomic Services, from Guadalupe, Zacatecas, traveled to Valencia, Spain, to represent Mexico in this international contest. There they won the prize for the Best Paella in the World at the Valencia International Paella Contest in Sueca, which has been held every year since 1961. The winners received a prize of 2,500 euros.

“It’s a very satisfying dream,” Rogelio Castañón told CNN from Valencia, a day after his victory.

“What happened yesterday, the truth is that we didn’t even believe it. It is something that is very complex to explain. Paella has brought us a lot of satisfaction and that is why we have worked with it since we were students, we began to learn about the paella, and that is why we are beginning to be interested”, says Castañón, satisfied with his victory.

In second place in the contest he stayed in Valencia, at the local restaurant Mesón El Molino, while the German Bornheimer Ratskeller from Frankfurt was in third place.

The path to the best paella in the world

Castañón and Ovalle have been working together for several years. They learned to prepare paella about 12 years ago at the university, but this recipe, the one for the contest, they only knew about four and a half years ago, when they participated for the first time in the semifinals that are held in Querétaro to participate in this contest. They have since perfected the preparation.

“It is a constant practice of perfecting, modifying. Taking advice from people who, regularly the Spanish community in Mexico, who know the Valencian paella, who have tried it, and they tell us ‘the rice is over, take it off, add it’ It’s practical, practical, practical,” Rogelio Castañón told CNN from Valencia.

Although now it can be said that they are experts in paella, the achievement of the Mexicans is also that it is not a very popular dish in Mexico. The ingredients are not always available in the local markets of Zacatecas and for this contest they both traveled to Teacapan, Mazatlán, in Sinaloa, to cook with characteristics similar to those they would have in Sueca.

“Here in Sueca we are at sea level, and where we live, back in Mexico, it is at an altitude of about 1,600 meters above sea level. So for the practices that we had prior to the contest we moved to a place on the coast to assimilate the conditions under which we were going to participate here,” Castañón said.

Mexicans say they don’t have a “secret touch” for theirs to have been selected as the best paella in a contest in which more than 40 cooks participated, most of them from Valencia.

“I believe that more than a secret touch, it is the passion that we put into cooking it and the trust we have in each other as partners. It is a unique recipe for all of us, but the practice that we have put into it has been the difference that it has put into this occasion and more than a secret is to cook with love”, he adds.

All the paella pans have the same recipe and all the cooks had the same ingredients: beef, rabbit and chicken, beans and rice, which is the protagonist, because for this contest only the one produced in Sueca is used. In addition, the cooking of this contest paella is done in firewood, something that makes it more difficult.

“It’s always a challenge to try to achieve a good paella with wood because it’s the easiest thing in the world because you don’t control it so easily,” added the cook.

This practice, which began as a business opportunity, because according to Castañón, “very few people specifically make Valencian paella” in Zacatecas, has now given these two chefs great satisfaction, and an international label with which they now have a , which is to spread Valencian paella and try to improve its technique and, of course, continue making paellas.

“We have done things well. Well, what a father that the best paella in the world is made in Mexico and that all our efforts, our sacrifice and our dedication and our perseverance… have finally paid off. It is very satisfying,” he said. the chef.