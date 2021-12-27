Two million in quarantine, but really locked in the house? Unvaccinated lockdown works in Germany | First page

Positivity rate yesterday 11.5%, that is, tomorrow more than 60 thousand infections.

Yesterday the positive rate recorded (percentage of Covid positive swabs) jumped to 11.5%. They were the swabs of Christmas day, only 217 thousand swabs, therefore 24,883 registered infections. St Stephen’s Day tampons still to a lesser extent, from a holiday, so the infections recorded today will not be impressive in absolute numbers. But from tomorrow, with the return of tampons to the standard number (between six and seven hundred thousand) 11.5% positivity percentage means, if it does not suddenly collapse, more than 60 thousand new infections a day. An impressive number and, what is worse, the result of a frightening acceleration. An acceleration capable of bringing us to a hundred thousand infections a day in January (before, hopefully, to begin to decline).

Two million in quarantine, but really locked in the house?

La Repubblica does the math: more than 500,000 positives in Italy, therefore at least three / four close contacts each, therefore two million Italians in quarantine. But it is legitimate to doubt that they are really all locked up in the house as per the title of the newspaper. Certainly it takes too long to make the swabs that free from quarantine, certainly with the increase in infections this quarantine system is starting to block, in theory, too many people and in practice to induce mass violations of the quarantine.

Germany, lockdown of the unvaccinated and infections from 70 thousand to 10 thousand.

After 24 days of what has been called the lockdown for the unvaccinated, Germany records a vertical decline in daily infections, from about 70,000 to about 10,000. In Italy the non-vaccinated, zero dose, are still 5.6 million (to which must be added those who cannot be vaccinated by birth), a massive portion of the population.

Electricity and gas bills even more 50 percent.

Taking into account the current average price of gas, the increase in electricity and gas bills in the months of the beginning of 2022 was estimated: fifty percent! Part of the increase is taken over by the state, for an expenditure of 3.8 billion. We’ll see how big that part is.

NASA to 24 theologians: what if aliens exist?

Official News: The US Space Agency asked 24 theologians the question about the consequences for humanity if we find or are found by alien civilizations. Strange choice of the typology of those questioned and consulted. The 24 theologians, representatives of all religions, are all fundamentally in a clamorous conflict of interests. What if they arrive or find the aliens? It happens that all the Holy Books have to be rewritten. On the contrary, the science books should all be heavily updated, but redone from head to toe just not.

Words of Jesus? It does not mean Christianity.

Economy: you can report words and figures from the ECB, Bank of Italy and from all national and international institutions and study centers … nothing! Politics: you can report public and official words and deeds of governments, ministers, prime ministers, leaders, party leaders … nothing! Physics: you can report how matter (known) is composed according to parameters and equations from Einstein onwards … nothing! History: you can bring back textbooks resulting from decades of research and mountains of documentation … nothing! Nothing to do: there is always in every place of public chat someone (how many someone?) To comment: “They do not understand economics, politics, physics, history …”. You could quote the textual words of Jesus and find always and for sure (sometimes it also happens to the Pope) who comments under the banner of “does not understand Christianity”. Not a collateral effect of thinking that reality is a Var to be commented on with fan competence, indeed ultra.