Two minors and an adult drown while enjoying the Easter break – Prensa Libre

The first case is that of a 9-year-old boy identified as Geovany Xol , who died at the time of diving to swim in Semuc Champey, Lanquín, Alta Verapaz; however, she was no longer able to surface.

Two children and one adult drowned this weekend. while enjoying the Easter holidays, authorities reported.

The body was transferred to the morgue of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for the corresponding proceedings, before being handed over to the family.

Another similar event was reported last Saturday in Lake Atitlán, Sololá, where a man identified as Diego Pospoy Chicajau, 66, submerged several meters and was unable to surface.

The Sololá Region Rescue Brigade supported the search and recovery of the body.

At the time of finding it, it was located approximately 15 meters from the surface. He was taken to the public beach of Chumoc dos, in Santiago Atitlán, where relatives went.

While in Zacapa, local media reported the death of Rosa Anallely Hernández Ramos, 12, who drowned in a pool located in the waters of the Rio Grandeunder the White Bridge.

It was reported that the victim was originally from the Tablones village, in San Jorge, Zacapa.

Bailing out

In addition, the National Civil Police (PNC) reported the rescue of a 30-year-old man, who was drowning in the same pool below.

After several minutes, lifeguards managed to take him to shore where he was brought to safety.