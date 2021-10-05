two minors denounced Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

After the boy got into trouble last December, now the investigative developments have led the Bagnolo carabinieri on the trail of two other boys who had devised an “ingenious” drug trading system

BAGNOLO (Reggio Emilia) – Last December, the investigations by the carabinieri in the country had made it possible to report a minor accused of drug dealing in front of schools. Now, two other minors have gotten into trouble for the same crime.

The tracking of the telephone numbers of the suspects and the various testimonies collected made it possible to tighten the circle around the two who had planned an ingenious system: the supplies were requested through the immediate messaging channels and the payments made in Bitcoin, using for the necessary to register an identity card of a relative whose issue and expiry dates had been changed. Finally, deliveries included the shipment of the parcels to a commercial establishment in the country, where they were collected by customers.

Once the investigations were completed, the two boys were subjected to a complaint for drug dealing and material forgery committed by a private individual.

Read also