News

two minors denounced Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia |

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Home »Province • Chronicle» Shop in front of schools and payment in Bitcoin: two minors reported

October 5, 2021

Shop in front of schools and payment in Bitcoin: two minors reported

After the boy got into trouble last December, now the investigative developments have led the Bagnolo carabinieri on the trail of two other boys who had devised an “ingenious” drug trading system

BAGNOLO (Reggio Emilia) – Last December, the investigations by the carabinieri in the country had made it possible to report a minor accused of drug dealing in front of schools. Now, two other minors have gotten into trouble for the same crime.

The tracking of the telephone numbers of the suspects and the various testimonies collected made it possible to tighten the circle around the two who had planned an ingenious system: the supplies were requested through the immediate messaging channels and the payments made in Bitcoin, using for the necessary to register an identity card of a relative whose issue and expiry dates had been changed. Finally, deliveries included the shipment of the parcels to a commercial establishment in the country, where they were collected by customers.

Once the investigations were completed, the two boys were subjected to a complaint for drug dealing and material forgery committed by a private individual.

Read also

Bagnolo, drug dealing in front of schools: two minors in the country reported

Reggio Emilia carabinieri Bagnolo shop in front of schools pusher reported

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.5K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.0K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
919
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
846
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
810
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
795
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
794
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
783
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
782
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
769
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top