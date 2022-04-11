Two months after his birth, the child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott still has no first name

New videos, posted on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account, have alerted millions of fans of the businesswoman.

Are they playing secret or have they still not decided on the name of their child? Already parents of Stormi (4 years old), Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed a little boy last February, initially named Wolf. A few weeks after giving birth, the 25-year-old businesswoman announced to her fans that she had changed her mind about the choice of first name, explaining that “Wolf” did not correspond to the personality of her newborn.

It would seem that more than two months after the birth, the parents have still not decided on the first name of their child. On Sunday afternoon, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered to celebrate the third birthday of True, the daughter of basketball player Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. The latter organized a tea party in honor of her child, in her huge Californian villa.

What’s next after this ad

True Thompson’s birthday preview.

© Instagram / Kylie Jenner



His aunt, obviously present, shared a preview of the party and it seems that the guests, at least the children, left spoiled. Kylie Jenner posted baskets full of toys for her kids on Instagram. The first reads “Stormi,” and the second reads “Baby Webster,” Travis Scott’s real last name. The videos immediately put the chip in the ear to the millions of Internet users following the American influencer, assuming that the toddler still did not have a first name.