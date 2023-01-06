Sports

Two months after playing with the Under-20s, a Honduran legionnaire is called up by the United States team

2023-01-06

Honduras is in danger of losing another young man with great projection at the hands of the United States, as happened with Keyrol Figueroajewel of the Liverpool F.C..

On this occasion, the Catracha squad has watched as one of their teams has been summoned by the North Americans for a Sub-19 category camp.

Its about catracha blood flyer David Ruiz, who is currently taking his first steps in professional football with the inter miami II in MLS Next Pro.

the catracho was quoted by the stars and stripes for a microcycle to be held from January 5 to 13 at the University of Miami. It is worth mentioning that this selection is observing talents facing the world of Indonesiawhich will also be played by Honduras in the month of May.

Ruizwho was born on February 8, 2004, donned the five-star elastic in friendlies played in the United States in October and November 2022. However, two months later he received the call from the gringo team.

The midfielder, who is quite fluent in Spanish, told Deportes Total last year that he wanted to play for both Honduras and the United States, before being called up by the coach Luis Alvarado at the end of the semester.

“It would be an honor to represent Honduras or the United States, at the moment I am only focused on the team and working hard. I want to keep the doors open with both of them, (…) if given the opportunity it would be an honor ”, she underlined.

In the 2022 season, david ruiz he saw action in 19 games in the MLS All-Stars Contest. Similarly, the young Honduran usually trains with the Inter Miami first team at just 18 years old.

David Ruiz disputes the ball with Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín, when he played for Inter Miami in 2022.

David Ruiz disputes the ball with Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuaín, when he played for Inter Miami in 2022.

