Two months after playing with the Under-20s, a Honduran legionnaire is called up by the United States team

2023-01-06

Honduras is in danger of losing another young man with great projection at the hands of the United States, as happened with Keyrol Figueroajewel of the Liverpool F.C..

On this occasion, the Catracha squad has watched as one of their teams has been summoned by the North Americans for a Sub-19 category camp.

Its about catracha blood flyer David Ruiz, who is currently taking his first steps in professional football with the inter miami II in MLS Next Pro.

the catracho was quoted by the stars and stripes for a microcycle to be held from January 5 to 13 at the University of Miami. It is worth mentioning that this selection is observing talents facing the world of Indonesiawhich will also be played by Honduras in the month of May.

Ruizwho was born on February 8, 2004, donned the five-star elastic in friendlies played in the United States in October and November 2022. However, two months later he received the call from the gringo team.